LeBron James on Houston Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal: ‘I Would Be F*^king Irate!’

NBA star LeBron James chimed in on the Houston Astros sign-stealing controversy on Tuesday, saying he would be uncontrollably angry if he found out that an opposing team cheated to win a title. “Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F*^king irate!” he wrote in a series of Tuesday night tweets. “I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do!” He then called on Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred to think of his players and how “disgusted, mad, hurt, broken” they were about the Astros retaining their World Series title despite the scandal. “Literally the ball is in your court (or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports!” James wrote.