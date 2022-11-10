CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘Help Him Learn’: LeBron James Wants the NBA to Let Kyrie Irving Play

    BYGONES BE BYGONES

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty

    LeBron James is calling for Kyrie Irving’s return to the NBA after Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for promoting an antisemitic film then doubling down and refusing to apologize. Irving eventually released an apology following his suspension, and James says the NBA should let bygones be bygones. “Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play,” he tweeted. “That’s what I think. It’s that simple.” James said although he doesn’t believe in “sharing hurtful information,” people should “help him learn” instead of punishing Irving. He further argued Irving isn’t “the person that’s being portrayed of him.” Irving promoted an antisemitic film on his personal social media accounts, then said, “I can post whatever I want” before arguing a press conference last week, “I can’t be antisemitic if I know where I came from.”

    Read it at Twitter