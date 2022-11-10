‘Help Him Learn’: LeBron James Wants the NBA to Let Kyrie Irving Play
BYGONES BE BYGONES
LeBron James is calling for Kyrie Irving’s return to the NBA after Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for promoting an antisemitic film then doubling down and refusing to apologize. Irving eventually released an apology following his suspension, and James says the NBA should let bygones be bygones. “Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play,” he tweeted. “That’s what I think. It’s that simple.” James said although he doesn’t believe in “sharing hurtful information,” people should “help him learn” instead of punishing Irving. He further argued Irving isn’t “the person that’s being portrayed of him.” Irving promoted an antisemitic film on his personal social media accounts, then said, “I can post whatever I want” before arguing a press conference last week, “I can’t be antisemitic if I know where I came from.”