This Best-Selling Neck Light Is Perfect for Doing Everyday Tasks–From Reading to Repairing Things
NECK-LEVEL SOLUTION
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
This LED neck reading light might be a #1, Amazon best-selling pick in the “Book Lights” category, but even if you aren’t much of a reader, you can 100% still find a practical use for it. This gadget is super convenient for your daily tasks and hobbies–like building and repairing small and finicky items, and crocheting while also trying to watch a movie with the lights off. (Does anyone actually keep them on?) It’s also ergonomic and lightweight, gently hugging your neck while giving you light (and freeing your hand) to quickly and safely do things.
And if you do happen to enjoy reading in bed at night, but don’t want to disturb your partner or mess around with clamping something onto the delicate pages of your book, this will be a game-changer for you. You can also switch between the light’s three colors and adjust its brightness based on your likes and needs. It also comes with an optional 30-minute timer if you tend to fall asleep while reading like me. Just one full charge can deliver up to 80 hours of light–and probably make some of your daily tasks, like, 80% easier.
Glocusent Upgraded LED Neck Reading Light
Down from $33
Free Shipping | Free Returns
