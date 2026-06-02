Legendary Wine Hidden by the Nazis Restored After 130 Years

A 40-year-old American influencer was found dead in a luxury hotel in Brazil after flying to the country for plastic surgery, in what authorities are calling a “suspicious death.” Hilde Lynn Helphenstein, known online as Jerry Gogosian, was found on Sunday in her hotel room by her surgeon after she didn’t answer a phone call, according to Art Review. Authorities have not yet released a cause of death for the California native. She was found surrounded by an empty vodka bottle, a broken glass on the floor, and unidentified pills. According to authorities, the surgeon reported that he had previously taken her to the hospital in a prior incident, possibly due to an overdose, after she confided to him about her substance use. A hotel spokesperson told the publication Hyperallergic that they are collaborating with the authorities but would not share further details out of respect for the guest’s privacy and the ongoing investigation. The star had more than 150,000 followers on Instagram and pursued various ventures after graduating from the San Francisco Art Institute, including hosting a podcast and heading a popular art-world newsletter.
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- 1U.S. Art Influencer Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances‘SUSPICIOUS DEATH’The California native had made the trip overseas for plastic surgery.
- 2Truck Driver Stumbles Across Ultra Rare Ancient TreasureLOST HISTORYKevin Minto says he’ll continue to visit the site in the hope of turning up other prizes hidden in the dirt.
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 3Legendary Wine Hidden by the Nazis Restored After 130 YearsNOTHING TO WINE ABOUTThe bottles survived WWII and decades of communist rule.
- 44 Mauled in Horrific Bear Attack as Cases SpiralBEAR RAMPAGEPolice scrambled to lock down the neighborhood.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 5Killer Virus Outbreak Likely ‘Far Worse’ Than It SeemsRESPONSE LAGGINGAn aid group said Ebola may have been spreading undetected for months.
- 6Legendary NBA Hall of Famer and Coach Dies at 79‘A MENTOR TO SO MANY’No cause of death was provided.
- 7Skydiver Killed in Horrific Freak Accident Is Identified‘WE MOURN TOGETHER’Pascal Pierre Petetin was an experienced diver who participated in a group jump when things went horribly wrong.
- 8‘Twin Peaks’ Star Dies Suddenly at 44UNANSWERED QUESTIONSThe actor’s family said there were “still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Cooling Shirt Is the Ultimate Father's Day GiftFOR RAD DADSMagnaReady’s innovative shirts make buttoning a thing of the past.
- 9Jamie Lee Curtis’ Sister’s Cause of Death RevealedNEW DETAILSKelly Lee Curtis was in hospice care for a week, according to reports.
- 10‘90s Rocker Has Awkward Standoff With Booing Fans‘USA, USA, USA’The Black Crowes frontman was not happy with the Florida crowd’s chant.
A truck driver and former soldier has unearthed a priceless 1,700-year-old gold ring in the English countryside. Kevin Minto, an amateur detectorist, was searching farmland close to Ilminster in the south west of the U.K. when his detector picked up on the buried object. He initially assumed he’d located a coin or a brooch. “You’re a little dumbfounded, really. One of the boys I was with was screaming: ‘We’re rich, we’re rich,’” he said. The piece features an engraved gemstone depicting Victoria, the Roman goddess of triumph, steering a chariot drawn by two horses. Weighing 48 grams and dating to roughly A.D. 297, the object is believed to have belonged to someone of considerable standing during years of regional turmoil under Roman occupation. The South West Heritage Trust, a historic association, paid £78,000 ($105,000) for the ring and 297 accompanying coins. Senior curator Amal Khreisheh hailed the find as “an unparalleled discovery for Britain.” Minto, who paid off his mortgage with his share, says he’ll continue to visit the site where he unearthed the ring, hoping to find other treasures.
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For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.
Aside from a targeted blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs, the pads are also infused with niacinamide, peptides, and licorice root extract to help calm the skin and counteract any potential irritation from the exfoliants. As someone with sensitive skin, I’m always hesitant to incorporate new exfoliants into my routine. I turn tomato-red when someone merely looks at me, so naturally, I’m fairly discerning when it comes to active-soaked peel pads. Plus, the thought of using a physical exfoliant instantly takes me back to that ubiquitous apricot scrub from my youth that practically tore my skin apart.
Now, I also grew up in sunny San Diego in the 2000s, when coconut-scented tanning oils were far more popular than sunscreen, which means I have plenty of UV-induced hyperpigmentation to tackle. As a longtime fan of PCA Skin’s gentle, reactive-skin-friendly formulas, I was thrilled to try the new peel pads ahead of launch.
I’ve been using the pads every morning for about two weeks and, unlike so many other exfoliants I’ve tried over the years, these don’t cause my skin to freak out—in fact, they somehow seem to soothe it. My skin has been especially red and sensitive lately thanks to seasonal allergies, and these feel as though they’re strengthening my skin barrier rather than breaking it down. Plus, while it’s still early, I’ve noticed that the “halo” sun spots along my temples seem less pronounced.
Dullness has also been a top concern for me lately, and after just one use, my skin looked visibly brighter, more radiant, and noticeably healthier. In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it.
If you’re looking for a one-and-done treatment that delivers professional-level results in a single swipe (without the irritation), PCA Skin’s new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a true triple threat.
Legendary Wine Hidden by the Nazis Restored After 130 Years
Eight bottles of one of the most prestigious wines on the planet, suspected of being squirreled away by the Nazis, have been restored by the Château that made them. The bottles of Château d’Yquem, made around 130 years ago, are thought to have survived both WWII and decades of communist occupation. The sweet whites from Sauternes in Bordeaux, France, mostly made between 1892 and 1896, were discovered in 1985 beneath the floorboards of the Czech castle of Becov nad Teplou, where they will now go on display. They belonged to the Beaufort-Spontin family, who fled the country after the war, suspected of collaborating with the Nazis, CBS News reported. However, the wine was left in place until 10 years ago, after which laboratory tests confirmed it was genuine and restoration began. Toni El Khawand, the cellar master of d’Yquem told AFP, “We tasted a very small quantity to be sure that, aromatically and in terms of balance on the palate and overall perception, the wine corresponded to a Chateau d’Yquem of that age.”
A bear remains on the loose after a rampage through a residential area in Japan left four people injured. The attack unfolded in Fukushima, in northeastern Japan, where officials say bears have increasingly ventured into populated areas. The latest incident comes after a record year for bear attacks nationwide, with Japan’s Environment Ministry reporting 13 deaths in more than 230 attacks in 2025. Security camera footage captured part of the chaos. A black bear appeared near the entrance of a steel plant and chased a worker in his 20s before knocking him to the ground. The animal then entered the facility and injured a second employee, a man in his 60s. Authorities said the bear later attacked another male worker in his 60s at a separate company and injured a woman in her 80s who lives nearby. The three men suffered minor injuries, while the woman sustained moderate injuries. None of the wounds were considered life-threatening. As of Tuesday afternoon, the bear had not been captured and was believed to be inside a company compound surrounded by police carrying long sticks. Two nearby schools were closed. Last year, Japan deployed troops to the northern region of Akita after bears attacked more than 60 people.
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
Early iterations of mushroom coffee tended to have a flavor that could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews. Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
Plus, the brand just released results from a new randomized controlled clinical trial that showed notable improvements in restorative sleep and sleep efficiency compared with both regular and decaf controls. The eight-week study found that participants using Everyday Dose experienced improvements in sleep efficiency and experienced less time awake during the night.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
A New York-based aid organization said the deadly Ebola outbreak spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo is “likely far worse” than the scenario described by the official figures. So far, 282 cases and 42 deaths have been confirmed, out of more than 1,000 suspected cases and more than 200 suspected deaths, according to the DRC’s health ministry. But response efforts are struggling due to detection delays and dangerously low levels of contact tracing, according to the International Rescue Committee. Only about 20 percent of contacts are currently being traced, and the virus may have been spreading undetected since March or even earlier, according to the IRC. At least nine cases and one death have been confirmed in Uganda, and more could spread to Burundi or South Sudan. “Transmission is spreading across multiple areas, and communities are losing trust in the response,” according to Rachel Howard, senior technical emergency health adviser at the IRC.
Legendary NBA player and coach Rick Adelman has died at the age of 79, the National Basketball Coaches Association announced on Monday. No cause of death was provided. “Adelman will be remembered not only as a coach and a player, but also as a mentor to so many in the basketball community,” the NBCA wrote on X. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Adelman family during this difficult time. The Hall of Famer began his seven-year career as a player with the San Diego Rockets as their 79th overall pick in the 1968 NBA Draft. He also had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Jazz, and Kansas City-Omaha Kings before pivoting to coaching. He began the second phase of his career at Chemeketa Community College in Oregon. Trail Blazers coach Jack Ramsay, who was keeping tabs on him, tapped Adelman to work with the Trail Blazers. He stayed with the team for six years, leading them to the NBA Finals twice. He then coached the Golden State Warriors for a brief period before spending 10 years with the Sacramento Kings between 1998 and 2008. Adelman also coached the Houston Rockets, where he led the team to a 22-game winning streak—the fourth longest in NBA history. He finished his coaching career as head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves before retiring in 2014, and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. Adelman is survived by his wife, Mary Kay, their six children, and 12 grandchildren.
A skydiver who died in an accident in Southern California has been identified as a tourist. Pascal Pierre Petetin, 57, of Punaauia, Tahiti, died following an apparent midair collision involving a group of experienced skydivers on the afternoon of May 28. Petetin was jumping with two friends from overseas while visiting Skydive Perris when the accident occurred. A statement from Skydive Perris said all three brought their own equipment for the jumps, rather than taking part in tandem jumps. Their parachutes had successfully deployed, leading to suggestions that there was a collision in freefall between at least two of the divers. Riverside County sheriff’s deputies found Petetin’s body in a field close to Interstate 215, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the other skydivers was taken to hospital in a critical condition, while the third was unhurt. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. In a statement, Skydive Perris offered its “sincerest condolences to the individual’s family and politely asks for privacy as we mourn together as a community.” Petetin shared photos of himself skydiving on his social media profiles and worked at the Tahiti-Faa’a International Airport.
A star of cult surrealist melodrama Twin Peaks has died at age 44 under what his family says are unexplained circumstances. The death of Owain Rhys Davies, who portrayed Agent Wilson in Twin Peaks: The Return, the series’ long-awaited revival, was announced by his brother Rhodri on Tuesday. “It is with profound sadness that my father and I share the news that my brother, Owain, has passed away,” Rhodri wrote on social media. “This news will come as a great shock to many. The reach of Owain’s love, friendship and generosity was vast,” he said, adding that although “there are still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death, our understanding at this stage is that Owain passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully.” The Welsh actor also starred alongside Johnny Depp in Disney’s 2016 adaptation of Alice Through the Looking Glass and in the 2019 satirical horror flick, A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life.
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This Father’s Day, skip the gift card and get him something that actually makes his day easier—like a shirt that buttons itself. MagnaReady was founded in 2013 by Maura Horton after her husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis and was built on the belief that clothing should adapt to life’s changes.
MagnaReady shirts replace traditional buttons with hidden magnetic closures that fasten with a single touch. Line up the front panels, and the magnets snap together. No more fumbling with small buttons! A small upgrade? Sure, but it makes a huge difference.
Just in time for summer, MagnaReady’s new cooling tech shirt line is built for comfort in warm weather. The moisture-wicking fabric activates when he sweats, accelerating evaporation for immediate cooling, while antimicrobial properties keep odors at bay during extended wear.
Four-way stretch supports a full range of motion, making it a smart pick for dads who are active or in physical therapy. When you check out, a 15 percent discount will be automatically applied to your cart (excluding final sale items).
Kelly Lee Curtis, the older sister of actress Jamie Lee Curtis, died on Saturday of natural causes at age 69, according to multiple reports. Curtis had been in hospice care in the week before her death, according to US Weekly. The Blaine County Coroner’s Office in Idaho said Curtis died of natural causes, Page Six confirmed. Kelly’s Oscar-winning sister, 67, announced her sibling’s death over the weekend. “A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “She was my first friend and lifelong confidant. She was jaw-droppingly beautiful and a talented actress.” The sisters appeared together in 1983’s Trading Places and Kelly Lee was Jamie Lee’s assistant on Freaky Friday and Christmas with the Kranks. She was born in 1956 to actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.
The Black Crowes frontman, Chris Robinson, got into a shouting match with Florida fans after they began chanting “USA, USA, USA” during a stop in Tampa on Sunday. Just before the band was about to play their 1990 hit “She Talks to Angels,” the crowd began chanting, which upset Robinson, 59, and prompted him to say pointedly, “Thanks for the geography lesson.” When the group of fans didn’t back down, Robinson became even more agitated. “I don’t know what you have to be so proud of right now,” he said, after which some fans began booing while others left. “For those of you f---ing booing us, some of us are not afraid. And we most assuredly are not f---ing ignorant,” he shouted back. The Atlanta-native band had major hits in the early 1990s, especially with their first two albums. They reunited in recent years, with brothers Chris and Rich Robinson helming the band and released their 10th studio album at the beginning of 2026. In promoting their new work, Robinson clarified that he is “not interested in politics” but is unhappy with the current state of the world. “I know what’s right and wrong—and this s--t going on right now is wrong,” he said in an interview with Mojo March. “The world’s teetering on the edge with all this bulls--t,” he added, without specifying exactly what he was referring to. Robinson was married to actress Kate Hudson from 2000 to 2006. They are the parents of 22-year-old Ryder Robinson, a budding actor and musician.