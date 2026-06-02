Legendary NBA Hall of Famer and Coach Dies at 79

A skydiver who died in an accident in Southern California has been identified as a tourist. Pascal Pierre Petetin, 57, of Punaauia, Tahiti, died following an apparent midair collision involving a group of experienced skydivers on the afternoon of May 28. Petetin was jumping with two friends from overseas while visiting Skydive Perris when the accident occurred. A statement from Skydive Perris said all three brought their own equipment for the jumps, rather than taking part in tandem jumps. Their parachutes had successfully deployed, leading to suggestions that there was a collision in freefall between at least two of the divers. Riverside County sheriff’s deputies found Petetin’s body in a field close to Interstate 215, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the other skydivers was taken to hospital in a critical condition, while the third was unhurt. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. In a statement, Skydive Perris offered its “sincerest condolences to the individual’s family and politely asks for privacy as we mourn together as a community.” Petetin shared photos of himself skydiving on his social media profiles and worked at the Tahiti-Faa’a International Airport.
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- 1Skydiver Killed in Horrific Freak Accident Is Identified‘WE MOURN TOGETHER’Pascal Pierre Petetin was an experienced diver who participated in a group jump when things went horribly wrong.
- 24 Mauled in Horrific Bear Attack as Cases SpiralBEAR RAMPAGEPolice scrambled to lock down the neighborhood.
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 3Legendary NBA Hall of Famer and Coach Dies at 79‘A MENTOR TO SO MANY’No cause of death was provided.
- 4‘Twin Peaks’ Star Dies Suddenly at 44UNANSWERED QUESTIONSThe actor’s family said there were “still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 5Jamie Lee Curtis’ Sister’s Cause of Death RevealedNEW DETAILSKelly Lee Curtis was in hospice care for a week, according to reports.
- 6‘90s Rocker Has Awkward Standoff With Booing Fans‘USA, USA, USA’The Black Crowes frontman was not happy with the Florida crowd’s chant.
- 7U.S. Soldier Killed in Training Exercise in IraqDOUBLE BLOWA British service member died during the same exercise.
- 8Disgraced Comedy Legend Loses in Court—AgainNAY, NAY, NAYA court rejected Bill Cosby’s attempt to avoid paying a $19 million judgment.
Shop with ScoutedThis Cooling Shirt Is the Ultimate Father's Day GiftFOR RAD DADSMagnaReady’s innovative shirts make buttoning a thing of the past.
- 9Howard Stern’s Radio Partner Shares Health Update‘MIRACLE’Robin Quivers, 73, was diagnosed with stage three cancer in 2012.
- 10What You Need to Know About Jeffrey Epstein’s EntourageTHE EPSTEIN DIARIESEpstein spoke both directly and obliquely about these girls, as in “my girlfriend” or “my assistant.” Other times, it would just be the girls.
A bear remains on the loose after a rampage through a residential area in Japan left four people injured. The attack unfolded in Fukushima, in northeastern Japan, where officials say bears have increasingly ventured into populated areas. The latest incident comes after a record year for bear attacks nationwide, with Japan’s Environment Ministry reporting 13 deaths in more than 230 attacks in 2025. Security camera footage captured part of the chaos. A black bear appeared near the entrance of a steel plant and chased a worker in his 20s before knocking him to the ground. The animal then entered the facility and injured a second employee, a man in his 60s. Authorities said the bear later attacked another male worker in his 60s at a separate company and injured a woman in her 80s who lives nearby. The three men suffered minor injuries, while the woman sustained moderate injuries. None of the wounds were considered life-threatening. As of Tuesday afternoon, the bear had not been captured and was believed to be inside a company compound surrounded by police carrying long sticks. Two nearby schools were closed. Last year, Japan deployed troops to the northern region of Akita after bears attacked more than 60 people.
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For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.
Aside from a targeted blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs, the pads are also infused with niacinamide, peptides, and licorice root extract to help calm the skin and counteract any potential irritation from the exfoliants. As someone with sensitive skin, I’m always hesitant to incorporate new exfoliants into my routine. I turn tomato-red when someone merely looks at me, so naturally, I’m fairly discerning when it comes to active-soaked peel pads. Plus, the thought of using a physical exfoliant instantly takes me back to that ubiquitous apricot scrub from my youth that practically tore my skin apart.
Now, I also grew up in sunny San Diego in the 2000s, when coconut-scented tanning oils were far more popular than sunscreen, which means I have plenty of UV-induced hyperpigmentation to tackle. As a longtime fan of PCA Skin’s gentle, reactive-skin-friendly formulas, I was thrilled to try the new peel pads ahead of launch.
I’ve been using the pads every morning for about two weeks and, unlike so many other exfoliants I’ve tried over the years, these don’t cause my skin to freak out—in fact, they somehow seem to soothe it. My skin has been especially red and sensitive lately thanks to seasonal allergies, and these feel as though they’re strengthening my skin barrier rather than breaking it down. Plus, while it’s still early, I’ve noticed that the “halo” sun spots along my temples seem less pronounced.
Dullness has also been a top concern for me lately, and after just one use, my skin looked visibly brighter, more radiant, and noticeably healthier. In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it.
If you’re looking for a one-and-done treatment that delivers professional-level results in a single swipe (without the irritation), PCA Skin’s new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a true triple threat.
Legendary NBA Hall of Famer and Coach Dies at 79
Legendary NBA player and coach Rick Adelman has died at the age of 79, the National Basketball Coaches Association announced on Monday. No cause of death was provided. “Adelman will be remembered not only as a coach and a player, but also as a mentor to so many in the basketball community,” the NBCA wrote on X. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Adelman family during this difficult time. The Hall of Famer began his seven-year career as a player with the San Diego Rockets as their 79th overall pick in the 1968 NBA Draft. He also had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Jazz, and Kansas City-Omaha Kings before pivoting to coaching. He began the second phase of his career at Chemeketa Community College in Oregon. Trail Blazers coach Jack Ramsay, who was keeping tabs on him, tapped Adelman to work with the Trail Blazers. He stayed with the team for six years, leading them to the NBA Finals twice. He then coached the Golden State Warriors for a brief period before spending 10 years with the Sacramento Kings between 1998 and 2008. Adelman also coached the Houston Rockets, where he led the team to a 22-game winning streak—the fourth longest in NBA history. He finished his coaching career as head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves before retiring in 2014, and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. Adelman is survived by his wife, Mary Kay, their six children, and 12 grandchildren.
A star of cult surrealist melodrama Twin Peaks has died at age 44 under what his family says are unexplained circumstances. The death of Owain Rhys Davies, who portrayed Agent Wilson in Twin Peaks: The Return, the series’ long-awaited revival, was announced by his brother Rhodri on Tuesday. “It is with profound sadness that my father and I share the news that my brother, Owain, has passed away,” Rhodri wrote on social media. “This news will come as a great shock to many. The reach of Owain’s love, friendship and generosity was vast,” he said, adding that although “there are still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death, our understanding at this stage is that Owain passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully.” The Welsh actor also starred alongside Johnny Depp in Disney’s 2016 adaptation of Alice Through the Looking Glass and in the 2019 satirical horror flick, A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life.
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
Early iterations of mushroom coffee tended to have a flavor that could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews. Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
Plus, the brand just released results from a new randomized controlled clinical trial that showed notable improvements in restorative sleep and sleep efficiency compared with both regular and decaf controls. The eight-week study found that participants using Everyday Dose experienced improvements in sleep efficiency and experienced less time awake during the night.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
Kelly Lee Curtis, the older sister of actress Jamie Lee Curtis, died on Saturday of natural causes at age 69, according to multiple reports. Curtis had been in hospice care in the week before her death, according to US Weekly. The Blaine County Coroner’s Office in Idaho said Curtis died of natural causes, Page Six confirmed. Kelly’s Oscar-winning sister, 67, announced her sibling’s death over the weekend. “A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “She was my first friend and lifelong confidant. She was jaw-droppingly beautiful and a talented actress.” The sisters appeared together in 1983’s Trading Places and Kelly Lee was Jamie Lee’s assistant on Freaky Friday and Christmas with the Kranks. She was born in 1956 to actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.
The Black Crowes frontman, Chris Robinson, got into a shouting match with Florida fans after they began chanting “USA, USA, USA” during a stop in Tampa on Sunday. Just before the band was about to play their 1990 hit “She Talks to Angels,” the crowd began chanting, which upset Robinson, 59, and prompted him to say pointedly, “Thanks for the geography lesson.” When the group of fans didn’t back down, Robinson became even more agitated. “I don’t know what you have to be so proud of right now,” he said, after which some fans began booing while others left. “For those of you f---ing booing us, some of us are not afraid. And we most assuredly are not f---ing ignorant,” he shouted back. The Atlanta-native band had major hits in the early 1990s, especially with their first two albums. They reunited in recent years, with brothers Chris and Rich Robinson helming the band and released their 10th studio album at the beginning of 2026. In promoting their new work, Robinson clarified that he is “not interested in politics” but is unhappy with the current state of the world. “I know what’s right and wrong—and this s--t going on right now is wrong,” he said in an interview with Mojo March. “The world’s teetering on the edge with all this bulls--t,” he added, without specifying exactly what he was referring to. Robinson was married to actress Kate Hudson from 2000 to 2006. They are the parents of 22-year-old Ryder Robinson, a budding actor and musician.
A U.S. soldier has died during a military training exercise in Iraq, the Army has announced. The soldier was killed during training at Erbil Air Base in northern Iraq. A British service member also died in the same incident. U.S. Army Central and Third Army disclosed the death on X, but offered few details. “The training was conducted with our British Army partners who also lost a soldier,” the Army said. “The incident is under investigation.” The Army said it is withholding the American soldier’s identity until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified. British officials separately announced “with deep regret” that a British Army soldier died in what they described as a training accident in northern Iraq. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends at this time,” the statement said. U.S. forces continue to maintain a presence in Iraq’s Kurdish region as part of broader security cooperation efforts. The deaths come less than a month after two U.S. soldiers died during an off-duty recreational hike in Morocco following the multinational African Lion exercise. Before this, the latest confirmed U.S. military fatality was Staff Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, who died from wounds sustained during an Iranian attack on a U.S. air base in Saudi Arabia.
Bill Cosby, 88, has lost his bid for a new trial in a $19 million sexual assault lawsuit. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Bradley S. Phillips ruled Friday that Cosby did not prove his claim that there was “any irregularity” in the court proceedings that would have prevented him from receiving a fair trial. He also ruled that the $19.25 million in damages awarded to his accuser, Donna Motsinger, were not “excessive.” In March, a civil jury found that Cosby had drugged and sexually assaulted the former waitress in 1972, after escorting her to one of his shows. It awarded Motsinger, now 84, the multimillion-dollar settlement, rejecting Cosby’s defense that he was a target of mass vigilantism and had not assaulted her. The case, brought more than 50 years after the incident, was able to go forward because of changes to the law allowing historical victims of sexual assault to bring civil cases against their abusers. Cosby has faced multiple allegations that he drugged and raped women, with New York magazine publishing an exposé involving dozens of women in 2015, after one woman successfully sued him and won in 2014. He also served almost three years in a Pennsylvania prison on sexual assault charges before that case was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2021.
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This Father’s Day, skip the gift card and get him something that actually makes his day easier—like a shirt that buttons itself. MagnaReady was founded in 2013 by Maura Horton after her husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis and was built on the belief that clothing should adapt to life’s changes.
MagnaReady shirts replace traditional buttons with hidden magnetic closures that fasten with a single touch. Line up the front panels, and the magnets snap together. No more fumbling with small buttons! A small upgrade? Sure, but it makes a huge difference.
Just in time for summer, MagnaReady’s new cooling tech shirt line is built for comfort in warm weather. The moisture-wicking fabric activates when he sweats, accelerating evaporation for immediate cooling, while antimicrobial properties keep odors at bay during extended wear.
Four-way stretch supports a full range of motion, making it a smart pick for dads who are active or in physical therapy. When you check out, a 15 percent discount will be automatically applied to your cart (excluding final sale items).
Howard Stern’s radio partner, Robin Quivers, has revealed that she is cancer-free 14 years after she received her diagnosis. Quivers, 73, said on Monday’s episode she beat endometrial cancer, calling the news a “miracle.” “I feel like a brand new person,” Quivrers said with her announcement. The radio personality was diagnosed with stage three cancer in 2012, to which she underwent 15 months of chemotherapy and radiation. She announced her remission in 2013, but the cancer came back in 2016. Quivers spoke about how she lived with the disease in a 2023 interview with People Magazine, saying that she manages its severity with occasional immunotherapy infusions. “It’s never been a huge problem... I feel fine. It’s been 11 years of dealing with this —and I’m still here,” she said. Quivers noted that Stern has been by her side throughout her long-fought battle, serving as an important part of her support system. “Howard was there every day. I’d walk into the house after a doctor’s appointment, and the phone would ring, and it would be him... He has been with me lockstep,” she said. Stern celebrated the news on Monday’s episode. “Robin, it gives me a chill to even say it, but this is honestly the best news ever... I love you. And I am so happy for you,” he said.
To every situation—every situation—Epstein came with multiple girls. They surrounded him like a mist of cologne. There but not there; part and parcel; the background music. In his house, the girls were a familiar, operational, white-noise presence. They seemed to dart about at the corner of your eye; to move with purpose and efficiency, though doing what exactly wasn’t clear. I never heard anyone mention the girls, not to ask who they were, why they were there, or what the implications might be. If you didn’t want to see it, you didn’t have to. Once, my wife and I ran into Epstein in Paris. There he was, bobbing in the Ritz swimming pool with three girls. The next day, we joined him and his entourage for a private tour of the Opéra Garnier. The girls, the curiosity, the wisecracks, the exclusive access—Epstein himself was a kind of production. He was the show. It occurs to me now that because you were always watching him, you were always at a distance from him. It wasn’t real. It was all staged for you.
Click through and subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL for more of his unparalleled insight into Epstein’s world, and the “Epstein Diaries” series in full.