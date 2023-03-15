Letter to White House Reveals New Details in American Woman’s Cabo Death
Lawyers representing the family of Shanquella Robinson, who was killed on a vacation in Mexico last November, sent a letter to the White House demanding they get involved and sharing new details surrounding her mysterious death. The concierge of the hotel Robinson stayed at allegedly told the state attorney general’s office she “did not seem to fit in with the others” in the group she vacationed with when he witnessed her at a dinner party and noted she didn’t smile, the letter says. The next day, he allegedly got a text from a member of the group saying one of their friends was food poisoned “and needs emergency service.” That was the day Robinson died. The concierge added that members of the group laughed when he gave them room to mourn, and described the group member who had texted him as cold. In November, an arrest warrant was issued for “one of the friends” in the group, although an arrest hasn't been made. In light of these details, lawyers for Robinson’s family are asking the U.S. government to “request concurrent jurisdiction with Mexican law enforcement agencies” so the case can be brought to the states. They pointed to the “swift” U.S. response to the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico as the kind of response they want for Robinson’s case. Intervening “in this case would not only serve the interests of justice but also send a clear message that transnational criminal activities will not be tolerated,” the letter ends.