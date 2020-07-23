Liberal Political Group Continues Canvassing Despite Employees Getting Coronavirus
DANGEROUS
Employees at a liberal political action group are continuing to canvas voters despite eight workers testing positive for the coronavirus. It’s not known how the workers contracted the virus, and voters who may have come into contact with the workers have not been notified. Alex Morgan, executive director of the Progressive Turnout Project, defended the decision not to notify voters, stating that the organization distributed masks to employees and mandated that they stand six feet away from voters to minimize the risk of spreading the virus. “When I’ve been talking to staff, I’ve said this is like walking around your neighborhood, but you’re also taking all these additional measures as well,” he said. “I think that’s the bottom line here.” One staffer, Liz Nimmo of Iowa, decided to quit and called it dangerous to canvas amid the pandemic.