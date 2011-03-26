Libyan Woman Tries to Tell of Rape

A Libyan woman burst into a Tripoli hotel occupied by journalists and tried to tell them of her abuse and rape at the hands of Gaddafi's forces on Saturday. "Look at what Gaddafi's militias did to me," Eman al-Obaidi screamed, showing her bloodied leg and bruised face. As she begged for help, security men and hotel staff grabbed her and beat back journalists trying to interview her. She said she was arrested at a checkpoint in Tripoli because she was from Benghazi, the rebel stronghold. She said she was then tied up for two days and raped by 15 men. “They swore at me and they filmed me. I was alone. There was whiskey. I was tied up," she said, weeping and stretching out her arms to show scars. "They peed on me. They violated my honor." The woman was eventually shoved into a car and driven away. A government spokesman later said the woman was drunk or “suffering mentally.”
