Lil Nas X Leads Nominations for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Lil Nas X is finally getting the love he once craved from the BET Awards—with the MTV VMAs. No diss track necessary. Alongside Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nax X leads with seven nominations, all of which were announced Tuesday. Other heavy hitters this year are Harry Styles and Doja Cat with six nominations each. Fans can vote for the favorites in categories like artist of the year, best collaboration and two new categories: best longform video and best metaverse performance. The 2022 VMAs are set for Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.