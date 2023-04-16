Lindsey Graham Slams MTG for Defending Pentagon Leaker
‘SERIOUS DANGER’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) had some choice words for Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who have been defending the actions of alleged Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira. “Jack Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar,” Greene tweeted on Thursday. “That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more.” Greene is one of several prominent MAGA-aligned Republicans hailing Teixeira as a hero. Graham pushed back in a Sunday interview with Jonathan Karl on ABC’s “This Week,” calling Greene’s tweet “one of the most irresponsible statements she could make” and slammed his fellow Republicans for their defense of the leaker. “There are military members serving today from Georgia and other places who are less safe because of what this airman did,” Graham said. “There is no justification for this, and for any member of Congress to suggest it’s okay to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible and puts America in serious danger.”