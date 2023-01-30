CHEAT SHEET
Lisa Marie Presley was undergoing an extreme weight loss regimen before her death because she wanted to look good while attending award ceremonies for Elvis, according to TMZ. Citing family sources, the outlet reports that Presley had plastic surgery and was taking weight loss drugs, shedding between 40 and 50 pounds in the six weeks before the Golden Globes on Jan. 10. Presley, who died two days later at the age of 54, was also taking opioids, relapsing into an addiction she’d battled for years, the sources tell TMZ. While her cause of death may not be revealed for months while toxicology results are still pending, Presley reportedly complained of abdominal pain on the morning of her death.