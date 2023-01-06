Lisa Rinna Exits ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After 8 Seasons
OWNED IT
You better believe she’s going to talk about it. After eight gloriously controversial seasons, Lisa Rinna, the real-life inspiration behind that one M&M, is saying sayonara to Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna said in a Thursday statement first obtained by People. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” The magazine reported that Rinna, 59, and the network decided to “mutually” part ways after her contract expired at the end of the show’s most recent and 12th season. A part of the main cast since 2014, Rinna quickly proved a divisive figure among diehard fans of the long-running reality show. Case in point: Sharon Stone, the Oscar-nominated actor who has never appeared on or been affiliated with RHOBH, simply replied to a prominent Bravo fan account’s report of the Rinna departure with a series of clapping emojis. In other apparent responses, former fellow housewife Lisa Vanderpump tweeted, “Ding dong”—as in, the witch is dead.