Liz Cheney Lands a New Job Working on Ways to ‘Strengthen Our Democracy’
PIVOT
Liz Cheney has found herself a new job. On the heels of losing her seat in Congress after she was demolished in a primary, Cheney has joined the University of Virginia as a professor of practice, the university's Center for Politics announced in a tweet Wednesday. “With democracy under fire in this country and elsewhere around the world, Liz Cheney serves as a model of political courage and leadership,” center director Larry Sabato said. Cheney ostracized herself from the Republican party following the Jan. 6 attack when she voted for impeachment and became a pointed voice on the dangers of Trump and Trumpism, leading a far-right challenger to oust her in the Wyoming primary last year. In her new role, Cheney said she seeks to “contribute to finding lasting solutions that not only preserve but strengthen our democracy” against many threats facing our system of government.” Her contract runs through the fall semester with the option to renew, according to the Center for Politics.