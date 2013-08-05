Lollapalooza Draws Record Crowds

CHEAT SHEET
Welcome to Grant Park. Lollapalooza drew record crowds this year, with city and park officials estimating that 100,000 people attended each day of the three-day festival. Friday highlights included Lana del Ray, Steve Aoki, the Killers, and Nine Inch Nails, while Saturday drew Kendrick Lamar, the Postal Service, Bad Things, and an “up close and personal” performance by the Lumineers in the audience. On Sunday, Vampire Weekend, Phoenix, and the Cure closed out the festival. Last year’s stormy weather caused 60,000 to be evacuated and hundreds of thousands of dollars to be lost.