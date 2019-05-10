London Mayor: We Shouldn’t Be ‘Rolling Out the Red Carpet’ for Trump During State Visit

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told a British radio station that President Trump is not in the “same class” as former President Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Regarding Trump’s planned state visit to the U.K. next month, Khan said Trump shouldn’t get any special treatment. “Of course we should have a close relationship with the president of the United States, but we shouldn’t be rolling out the red carpet; we shouldn’t have a state banquet,” Khan told LBC, according to The Hill. Khan then referred to two presidents who have come to the U.K. on state visits—Obama and Bush—and asserted that Trump was “not in the same class as those two.” Khan also described the U.S. and U.K. as being “close mates” who have the responsibility to call each other out. “The standards that you expect from them are higher, and I think we should say to President Trump when he’s here... ‘You know what, you’re wrong.’” Trump is reportedly slated to visit the U.K. from June 3 to 5.