London Cops Unable to Police Their Own Racism, Misogyny, Homophobia, Report Alleges
DAMNING
An independent report found that racism, misogyny, and homophobia is deeply entrenched within the ranks of the more than 34,000 officers serving in London’s Metropolitan Police force. The 363-page review, conducted by Louise Casey, was commissioned in 2021 by Cressida Dick, then the head of the Met, after a serving officer was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a woman, Sarah Everard. “It is not our job as the public to keep ourselves safe from the police. It is the police’s job to keep us safe as the public,” Casey said. “Far too many Londoners have now lost faith in policing to do that.” One anonymous officer, who worked in the Met’s sex offenses unit, told investigators that she’d “lost count” of the number of rape cases had been bungled, with overstuffed and broken freezers often destroying crucial evidence. Another said that the detection rate for rape in the city was so low “you may as well say it is legal.” In a video statement on Tuesday, Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said that the force “fully accepts” the review’s findings. “I’m sorry we’ve let you all down, and we will fix this,” he said, adding that a “turnaround” plan would be put into place to address the systemic issues.