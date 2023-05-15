Lori Vallow’s Former Nephew-in-Law Calls for ‘Forgiveness’ After Murder Conviction
‘BURDEN OF HATRED’
Following Lori Vallow’s conviction for murdering her two children and a plot to kill her husband’s ex-wife, her former nephew-in-law released a statement on Sunday calling for “forgiveness.” Brandon Boudreaux, who was married to Vallow’s niece Melani Pawlowski until 2019, said in the message on behalf of himself and his family that they were “grateful” to everyone who had helped bring Vallow to justice. “We recognize that people are not inherently good or evil,” the statement continued. “It’s what makes these tragic events so much harder for those of us who were all affected by these crimes. While we do not glory in any conviction, we recognize the importance of holding accountable those who would commit such terrible atrocities.” The Boudreaux family said Vallow’s children Tylee, 16, and JJ, 7, would be “forever missed.” “We do not condone nor encourage less prosecution for those accountable, but instead, encourage true change and accountability for those involved,” the statement read. “We hope for sincere forgiveness for those affected that they might not carry the burden of hatred with the pain of loss.” After Vallow is sentenced, she will be extradited to Arizona to face a count of conspiracy to commit murder in the 2019 killing of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.