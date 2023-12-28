Woman Who Torched Abortion Clinic Given Nearly $300K Fine
PAY BACK
The woman who burned down Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic in 2022 has said through her lawyer that she is looking for a more peaceful future after her time in prison. The statement from Lorna Green to the Associated Press via her lawyer comes after a judge on Tuesday ordered Green to pay the full $298,000 sought by prosecutors for the act at Wellspring Health Access. At least $24,500 of that money will go to Julie Burkhart, founder and president of Wellspring Health Access. “Not only did we have the emotional struggle and that trauma from the arson but also it was quite challenging for us financially. So I’m glad this is the final piece and it has been put to rest,” Burkhart told the Associated Press Wednesday. The amount was unopposed by Green’s lawyer, Ryan Semerad, who told the Associated Press Wednesday that the 22-year-old “looks forward to a productive and peaceful life after her term of incarceration.” After pleading guilty to arson in June and receiving the minimum sentence in September, Green is serving five years in prison.