Authorities Accidentally Release Suspect in Shooting of Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker
OOPSIE-DAISY
After being mistakenly released in an April “clerical error,” the U.S. Marshals Service is hunting for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with the February shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker. The agency is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the suspect, 19-year-old James Howard Jackson, who has been on the run since his April 6 release. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said it was “unsure” why authorities had released Jackson, who is accused of pulling the trigger in the attack on Ryan Fischer as he was walking the singer’s three French bulldogs earlier this year. He faces charges including attempted murder and second-degree robbery. Jackson, along with two other men, is accused of fleeing with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, who were returned to the authorities two days later. Fischer suffered serious injuries, including a collapsed lung, but survived the ordeal.