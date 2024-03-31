Los Angeles Times Quietly Updates Column LSU’s Kim Mulkey Slammed as ‘Sexist’
POOR SHOT
The Los Angeles Times quietly updated a Friday op-ed that was critical of Louisiana State University women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, scrubbing lines Mulkey blasted as sexist on Saturday. Reporter Ben Bolch, in a Friday piece titled “UCLA-LSU is America’s sweethearts vs. its basketball villains,” originally characterized an upcoming game between the two teams as a “reckoning” between UCLA’s “America’s sweethearts” and LSU’s “dirty debutantes.” He also said the game was a match-up between “good and evil” and “right versus wrong,” suggesting Mulkey herself fell on the wrong side of morality. “There were some things in this commentary, guys, that you should be offended by as women,” Mulkey said after the LSU Tigers beat the UCLA Bruins. “It was so sexist and they don’t even know it.” The Times seemed to agree, nixing the aforementioned lines in an update late Saturday. “A previous version of this commentary did not meet Times editorial standards, ” an editor’s note near the top of the story read.