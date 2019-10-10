CHEAT SHEET
Lou Dobbs: ‘I Said We Can Claim’ Victory Over ISIS, ‘I Didn’t Say It Was True’
Fox Business
Defending President Trump’s decision to pull troops from northern Syria and abandon America’s Kurdish allies ahead of a Turkish invasion, Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs said the United States can “claim” victory over several terrorist organizations—even if that claim is not true.
Debating the president’s move with Fox News analyst Ret. Gen. Jack Keane, Dobbs said Americans need to understand that we do not need to seek victory in every overseas conflict before saying that what the United States “can claim now is victory over ISIS” and al Qaeda. Keane, meanwhile, said that was incorrect.
“I said we can claim, I didn’t say it was true," Dobbs replied, adding that what we “are watching now is the inversion of everything that we intended.”