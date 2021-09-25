Louisiana Mom Arrested After Throwing Kids Off Bridge, Killing One
HORRIBLE
A Louisiana mother was arrested Friday in connection with the murder of one of her children and the attempted murder of another. According to police in Shreveport, Ureka Black allegedly tossed two of her kids from the Cross Lake Bridge Friday morning before fleeing. Police responded to a phone call just before 11 a.m. about two small kids in the water; they retrieved the body of one and transported the other to a hospital for severe injuries. Once the child’s condition stabilized, he told police his mom was responsible, authorities said. Black was eventually taken into custody at the Texas state line after an officer believed he saw her car at a rest stop. She was later charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
“This is a tragedy. We ask for prayer for the family and children,” Sgt. Angie Willhite said. “Pray for law enforcement officers who’ve been out here all day, firefighters, dive teams... There is no happy ending for this.”