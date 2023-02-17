Lukashenko Worries He’s ‘Upset’ Putin by Inviting Biden to Belarus
NEVER MEANT TO HURT YOU
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had an awkward exchange with Vladimir Putin on Friday the day after inviting Joe Biden to Minsk. Discussing Biden’s upcoming trip to Poland, Lukashenko on Thursday told reporters that the U.S. President should instead visit Belarus where Lukashenko said he is “ready for him” to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. “And even Putin will fly up to Minsk, and the three of us will meet here: two ‘aggressors’ and a ‘peace-loving’ president,” Lukashenko added. On Friday, Lukashenko traveled to Putin’s residence near Moscow for a meeting. “Thank you for agreeing to come,” Putin said in televised remarks. “How could I not agree?” Lukashenko replied. Putin went on to say he’d watched Lukashenko’s press conference a day earlier. “Of course you did,” Lukashenko replied. “It probably upset you?” Putin assured him that it hadn’t, adding: “I share your position and approaches, you know.”