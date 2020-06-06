Men: the Time to Start a Preventative Skincare Routine Is Now

A robust skincare routine will not only treat common skin ailments but prevent them from popping up in the first place. Developing these habits now will keep skin looking healthy today and as you age. However, navigating men’s skincare is no easy task. Confusing and expensive products make the barrier to entry quite high. Lumin, on the other hand, offers simple and affordable products that make starting a skincare routine a breeze.
As the foundation of your new skincare regimen, Lumin’s Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizing Balm ($29) will have your face looking more refreshed than ever before by preventing dull, dry, and oily skin. Next, apply the Dark Circle Defense ($29), which strengthens delicate under-eye skin, inhibiting crow’s feet, dark circles, and puffiness. Layer on more intensive care with the After Hours Recovery Oil ($19), which boosts skin elasticity (bye-bye wrinkles) and makes much-needed repairs to the skin’s protective barrier all while you sleep. A great pick-me-up for those extra long days, the Touchless Face Mist ($12) provides a jolt of hydration whenever you need it; while cleaning out pores and reducing skin inflammation. Ta-da! You’ve got a new skincare routine that covers all your preventative bases. Next up? A new routine for your hair and body – don’t worry: Lumin’s got a new line that covers that too.
If you needed another reason to love Lumin, Daily Beast readers can use the code GIVE15GET15 to save 15% on their purchase and donate another 15% to the Global Giving’s COVID-19 relief fund.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.