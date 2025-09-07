MAGA Brands Tucker Carlson a Terrorist Sympathizer

Tucker Carlson has become the subject of MAGA’s rage once again after a clip of him saying he would offer Osama bin Laden’s family condolences on his death went viral.

The clip was taken from a recent episode of Carlson’s podcast where he was interviewing a former State Department official who was fired last month for going against the Trump administration’s policies regarding the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza.

Tucker Carlson. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Shahed Ghoreishi told Carlson that he also upset his superiors by offering condolences to the families of journalists killed in Gaza in August, including that of Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif.

Al-Sharif was killed alongside five colleagues in an Israeli strike on Gaza City in August. Experts estimate that at least 221 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 2023.

“I drafted a few lines—they were not softie lines, the only thing that was there that they didn’t like was that I did share condolences, which is pretty standard... I said ‘We share condolences for the families of the killed journalists,’” Ghoreishi explained.

”Well, that sounds like hate speech to me,” Carlson joked. ”Condolences to the families of people who got killed? Non-combatants killed in war? What happened when you put that in there?”

”I was immediately told from a senior official that we don’t know that Anas did, essentially, and I was like, that’s odd,” Ghoreishi replied. ”[They] were alluding to the fact that he may have done something, or that he was a problematic actor in some way.”

Carlson interjected, telling Ghoreishi, ”Let me just say. I would be totally comfortable sharing condolences with Osama bin Laden’s family. I hate Osama bin Laden. On the other hand, if somebody dies, it’s okay to say ‘I’m sorry’ to his family.

”I would say that to the family of an executed murderer in a prison. It doesn’t mean I support the murderer, but this is family. That’s OK. It’s called human decency.”

Prominent MAGA influencers were quick to attack Carlson for theoretically offering condolences to bin Laden’s family. Laura Loomer, who has been butting heads with Carlson all summer, wrote on X, ”Ok so I’ll be taking apologies all night from people who told me I was wrong when I called Tucker Carlson out for being a mouthpiece for Islamic terrorists. Was I right? Or really FING right? Post your apologies below!”

Ok so I’ll be taking apologies all night from people who told me I was wrong when I called @TuckerCarlson out for being a mouthpiece for Islamic terrorists.



Was I right? Or really FING right?



Post your apologies below! — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 6, 2025

The founder of Gays Against Groomers also condemned Carlson and called for him to be removed as a speaker from Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, taking place in December.

”I once considered Tucker Carlson a friend. He supported my work with [Gays Against Groomers] and we stayed in touch for years. But he’s not the same man today. If he speaks at AmFest, it will destroy all their credibility. Charlie Kirk must act now. Contracts be damned,” Jaimee Michell wrote.

Conservative media personality John Cardillo called Carlson a “full-blown terror simp,” while MAGA YouTuber Shawn Farash said, ”This guy is a mess these days.”

Dakota Meyer, a former Marine and ex-husband of Sarah Palin’s daughter Bristol, also weighed in, posting, “I always liked Tucker Carlson—but him offering condolences to bin Laden’s family? Completely insane. Empathizing with terrorists only normalizes terror. And let’s not forget—terrorism is a family business.”

I always liked @TuckerCarlson — but him offering condolences to bin Laden’s family? Completely insane. Empathizing with terrorists only normalizes terror. And let’s not forget—terrorism is a family business. Wonder what @mchooyah would say about this. https://t.co/ml6xK5IUKQ — Dakota Meyer (@Dakota_Meyer) September 6, 2025

In a follow-up tweet, Meyer suggested that Carlson ”has to be taking Qatar money,” an accusation more and more Trump supporters have levelled at Carlson in recent weeks as a result of his continued critiques of Trump’s support of Israel and attacks on Iran.

Trump told reporters in June that Carlson had called him to apologize for criticizing him so harshly, a claim Carlson denied in an interview a month later.