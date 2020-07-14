MAGA Hat-Wearing Man Flashed Gun at Restaurant Worker Who Told Him to Put on Mask
A man at a Kansas City barbecue restaurant flashed his gun at a staff member when asked to put on a face mask before entering. “I asked him if he could wear a mask, since it’s what Gov. Kelly told us to do,” said 18-year-old Arlo Kinsey. The man, who was wearing a red Make America Great Again hat, refused and flashed his gun at Kinsey, stating that he had an exemption to the mask mandate. Kinsey then called for his boss, RJ’s Bob-Be-Que owner Bob Palmgren, who asked the man to leave. “And I like Trump. Everybody’s got problems,” Palmgren said. “But it doesn’t make a difference. You don’t have a mask on. And I’m like, your gun’s not going to kill coronavirus, now get the hell out of here.” Palmgren said he has been enforcing the mask mandate since it was put into effect on July 3. False claims that wearing a face mask rescinds individuals’ concealed carry ability have circulated on social media.