Majority of Americans Disapprove of the Government’s Response to Coronavirus: Poll
The majority of Americans, roughly 55 percent, believe that the federal government has not been sufficient in its response to fighting the coronavirus outbreak and feel that President Trump could do more, according to a CNN poll. Eighty percent of Americans, including Democrats and Republicans, believe that the virus outbreak has still not reached its peak, as the nationwide death toll nears 13,000. Democrats and Republicans largely differ in their opinions on the federal government’s response to the coronavirus. Eighty percent of Republicans are proud of the government’s handling of the crisis, while 85 percent of Democrats feel that it has done a poor job. President Trump’s overall approval rating is at 44 percent, according to the poll. Only a third of Americans feel “very confident” that they will be able to access medical treatment for the virus, however that differs largely by race. Forty percent of white people feel that they can access medical care within a week, while only 28 percent of people of color feel the same.