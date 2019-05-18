Man Impaled With Stolen Tripod in Van on Sacramento Highway

A 32-year-old man suspected of stealing a tripod from the California Department of Transportation and then hurling it from an overpass will face attempted murder charges after the tripod struck a man riding in an airport shuttle van below. Tim Page, the driver of the van, told a local news station that he saw the yellow and red tripod coming toward him from the overpass but was unable to avoid it smashing through the window and impaling a passenger, puncturing his lung. The injured passenger is expected to survive but has suffered several broken ribs.