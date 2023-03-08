Man Killed by 4 Dogs While Doing Work at Southern California Home
VICIOUS
A man in the Southern California suburb of Jurupa Valley has died after being mauled by four dogs. The victim was on the property doing a job for the owner when the canines—three Belgian malinois and one cane corso—attacked. The dogs’ owner was not present at the time of the attack, but when he returned he gave the dogs over to authorities to be euthanized. Officials in Riverside County took the opportunity to remind dog owners to exercise extra caution with their pets, calling the incident “a horrific reminder for dog owners to be vigilant in keeping communities, dogs and people safe.” Twitter users weighed in to call the man’s death a “tragedy” and express their shock that the owner did not secure his four large dogs while he had someone doing work on his property.