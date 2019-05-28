Man Who Dove Off Brooklyn Bridge Ramp to Avoid Arrest Has Died

A man who dove off a ramp on the Brooklyn Bridge in order to flee police has died. The man, who has not been identified, reportedly yelled “I’m not going back to jail!” as he jumped. He died at a local hospital around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police. The incident began when the man attempted to steal a woman’s purse and car on Saturday. When police arrived, the man was spotted in the car with the woman struggling to escape, police said. The thief then took off in the car—with the woman still inside—and headed for the Brooklyn Bridge, police said. After hitting a cop car, the man encountered a blocked exit ramp and made a U-turn into oncoming traffic. Now heading back toward Brooklyn, he hit another cop car, according to police. With nowhere left to go, he exited the car, shouted at police that he would not go back to jail, and jumped off the bridge’s off-ramp—landing on the street below, police sources said. EMTs rushed him to the hospital where he died hours later, according to police.