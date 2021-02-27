Manafort Can Keep His Homes Thanks to Trump Pardon
WHERE THE HEART IS
A judge in New York has dismissed forfeiture proceedings against Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager to Donald Trump. The Friday ruling followed a filing by the Justice Department stating that the former president’s pardon of Manafort invalidated criminal proceedings against him. The filing read, “The department has determined that due to President Trump’s full and unconditional pardon of Paul Manafort, it is necessary to dismiss the criminal forfeiture proceedings involving the four assets which were the subject of the on-going forfeiture ancillary proceedings.” The assets in question included three of Manafort’s houses in New York: a $11 million Long Island house, a Chinatown apartment, and a Brooklyn townhouse. Politico reports the property will likely be sold to cover Manafort’s debts.