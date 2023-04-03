Ariana Grande Concert Bombing Survivors Sue Conspiracy Theorist for Harassment
Survivors of the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande show in Britain are suing a conspiracy theorist who previously claimed they had lied about their injuries, according to reports. The Manchester Arena suicide bombing in 2017 left 22 people dead and more than 1,000 injured. Two victims, Martin and Eve Hibbert, are now taking legal action against Richard D Hall for defamation and harassment. Hall has previously been subject to U.K. media investigations that found he tracked victims to their homes while pushing conspiracy theories that other terror attacks had been staged. The case is the first time such a case has been brought against a conspiracy theorist in Britain, according to the BBC. Martin Hibbert, who was left paralyzed from the waist down in the 2017 arena bombing, hopes the case will stop Alex Jones-style harassment of victims in the U.K. “It does sometimes feel like a bit of a weight, so it would be nice to be able to put it to bed and just be able to move on with our lives,” he told the BBC.