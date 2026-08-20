Fashion Designer Blasted for Saying He Would Dress Luigi Mangione

Legendary fashion designer Marc Jacobs, 63, is facing backlash for wild comments he made under a lie detector test for a Vanity Fair interview. Jacobs, who has styled countless celebrities—including Lil’ Kim, Courtney Love, and Winona Ryder during their criminal trials—said he would be open to styling confessed UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione. “Yes,” said Jacobs, when asked if he would style Mangione for his murder trial. “I think he looks pretty good the way he dresses.” He called the 28-year-old who pleaded guilty to federal stalking charges last week a fashion “trendsetter,” citing a maroon sweater he wore to court sold out at Nordstrom. Critics called him out on X. “Hopefully he’ll never have a loved one shot in the back by a deranged killer,” said one X user. “Maybe Marc Jacobs of the global luxury brand Marc Jacobs hasn’t fully considered the idea of random people killing off wealthy businessmen,” wrote another.