There Could Be Big Money Behind Harry and Meghan’s Return to Great Britain

Two teenagers who were left dangling upside down on a malfunctioning amusement park ride have been awarded a combined $550,000. Xitlali Gomez-Salais and Evie Yannotta were 13 and 14 when they became trapped with 26 other riders on the AtmosFEAR pendulum ride at Oaks Amusement Park in Portland in June 2024. The ride malfunctioned during its 360-degree cycle, leaving passengers suspended about 100 feet in the air for 25 minutes. A jury awarded the girls, both now 16, $275,000 each Wednesday after they sued the park and ride manufacturer Zamperla for $2 million. “Just the highest terror I ever felt,” Yannotta testified. “There’s nothing like it ever in my life,” Gomez-Salais told jurors, saying she feared dying in front of her friends below. “I didn’t want people to see me die,” she said. Both teens have suffered anxiety and post-traumatic stress since the incident, according to their lawsuits. “We are grateful that all of the riders are safe, and this incident is now resolved,” a park spokesperson told KATU.
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- 1Amusement Park Riders Get Massive Payout After Horror RideUPSIDE DOWNThe teens feared for their lives as they dangled 100 feet in the air for 25 minutes.
- 2There Could Be Big Money Behind Harry and Meghan’s ReturnNOTHING TO DECLAREThe tax timing of the Sussexes’ homecoming is—in the words of one leading tax expert—“immaculate.”
Shop with ScoutedLola Blankets Are 50% Off During Its Xmas in August Sale DEAL ALERTThe internet’s favorite luxury blanket brand is half off right now.
- 3Designer Blasted for Saying He'd Dress Luigi MangioneSAY WHAT?Marc Jacobs called the 28-year-old who pleaded guilty to federal stalking charges last week a fashion “trendsetter.”
- 4Popular Food Item Recalled Due to E. Coli OutbreakFEELING BLUEThese small frozen berries may contain a dangerous bacterial strain.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 5Pilot Killed in Horror Crash With Police HelicopterTRAGIC CRASHPolice reported that the plane was “cut into a lot of pieces.”
- 6Boeing Plane Hits Light Poles in Near ‘Disaster’ Take-OffNOT TAKEN LIGHTLYThere were 289 people on board.
- 7‘Reckless’ Driver Kills 2 College Athletes in Horror CrashMOWED DOWNAnother four athletes are still fighting for their lives in critical condition.
- 8ICE Jail Giant Faces Trial Over Vulnerable Dad’s DeathJAIL STORMMartin Vargas Arellano pleaded for his freedom before he fell ill and later died.
Shop with ScoutedWind Down With This Cannabis Brand's End-of-Summer SaleSLOW BURNTribeTokes is offering 20 percent off premium gummies, vapes, and more until the end of summer.
- 9TV Exec Among Five Americans Killed in Helicopter Crash‘NO WORDS’There were no survivors found at the site where the safari chopper went down.
- 10Actress Splits From Musician After Appearing on New AlbumNEW ROLEThe Hollywood star previously dated Chris Martin.
There Could Be Big Money Behind Harry and Meghan’s Return to Great Britain
Follow Tom Sykes’ royal reporting at The Royalist on Substack, and get exclusive insight on everything going down behind the palace gates.
One constituency of professionals is tracking Harry and Meghan’s blockbuster return to the United Kingdom differently from the rest of us: the accountants. Experts in the field believe the timeline of their departure and return is—from a U.K. tax perspective—perfect, if the goal was to minimize tax liabilities. As Nimesh Shah, chief executive of the London tax and advisory firm Blick Rothenberg, wrote on X: “Good to see Harry and Meghan achieve six full tax years of non-UK residency to manage the ‘temporary non-resident’ rules for capital gains tax... the timing of their move back to the U.K. is immaculate.” The U.K. has a “temporary non-residence” rule—if you leave the country and come back within five years, you never really left for tax purposes as far as “capital gains” are concerned. But if you stay out for over five years (which in practice means six complete tax years) you’re golden. Now look at the Sussex calendar: Having left just before the 2020 U.K. tax year wrapped up, they’ve now been non-resident for—surprise!—the requisite six full tax years. Say what you like about their staff management skills, somebody in Montecito seems to have a very good accountant.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
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Fall is officially around the corner, which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything is on the agenda in the coming month. As we inch closer to the dreaded end of daylight saving time and the beginning of SAD season (or “cuffing season,” if you’re a glass-half-full person), the good news is that it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a new blanket. Lola Blankets are indisputably the best on the market—they’re designed from the softest faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable. Right now, the brand is offering a very generous 50 percent-off deal to help us quell our post-summer blues during its annual Christmas in August sale.
In addition to this unheard-of deal, the brand is also offering free shipping on orders over $250 and a $50 gift card with every order. It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself and save one for holiday gifting... or not. If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions. Either way, it’s one of (if not *the*) biggest deals of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself. Use the code AUG50 at checkout to unlock the savings.
Legendary fashion designer Marc Jacobs, 63, is facing backlash for wild comments he made under a lie detector test for a Vanity Fair interview. Jacobs, who has styled countless celebrities—including Lil’ Kim, Courtney Love, and Winona Ryder during their criminal trials—said he would be open to styling confessed UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione. “Yes,” said Jacobs, when asked if he would style Mangione for his murder trial. “I think he looks pretty good the way he dresses.” He called the 28-year-old who pleaded guilty to federal stalking charges last week a fashion “trendsetter,” citing a maroon sweater he wore to court sold out at Nordstrom. Critics called him out on X. “Hopefully he’ll never have a loved one shot in the back by a deranged killer,” said one X user. “Maybe Marc Jacobs of the global luxury brand Marc Jacobs hasn’t fully considered the idea of random people killing off wealthy businessmen,” wrote another.
The FDA has given GreenWise Organic frozen blueberries and whole mixed berries the FDA’s highest-risk classification after 12 people fell ill and four were hospitalized. The illnesses occurred in Florida and Georgia between May 11 and June 5. The recall has been issued in eight Southern states that serve the brand at Publix stores: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The recall began at a Chile-based store, Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., which tested a bag of the GreenWise Organic frozen blueberries presumptive positive for E. Coli on July 3. The FDA is investigating the outbreak. There have been no deaths reported.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
A Pennsylvania pilot has died following a harrowing crash with a state police helicopter Wednesday, officials said. The Cessna 150 was traveling down the runway when it collided with the Bell 407 helicopter at a small airport in Carlisle, about 100 miles from Philadelphia, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). “When I say it was a very violent crash, that plane was cut into a lot of pieces,” Lt. Col. George Bivens, the state’s acting police commissioner, said in a statement. Bivens said the helicopter lost its blades and tail boom as it crashed onto its side. Both state troopers in the helicopter are in stable condition after escaping through a broken window. “Tonight could’ve been much worse,” Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said. “Tonight could’ve been much more tragic for our state police family.” The identity of the plane’s pilot has not been released. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
A passenger jet narrowly averted “disaster” after it scraped along a runway, skidded across grass and hit light poles during a terrifying take-off. The 250-ton Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787, which was carrying 271 passengers and 16 crew, was beginning its flight from Munich to Hanoi when its tail hit the runway. The aircraft’s pilots only had 300 feet of runway left when they desperately pulled up, causing the tail to hit the ground. A cloud of dust billowed from the plane as it bumped along grass and hit the light poles during its ascent. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), the pilots reported that the aircraft stopped accelerating for around two seconds as it made its way down the runway. The plane later landed back in Munich. No one on board was injured. Juan Browne, an American Airlines Boeing pilot, said, “A rejected take-off this near to the end of the runway would have been a disaster.“ Jacques Jaurand, a retired pilot who previously flew with Air France Boeing, said, ”There may have been a problem with decision-making on the flight deck and also perhaps a problem with the aircraft itself.” The German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation is looking into what happened.
Two college athletes are dead and others are fighting for their lives after a “reckless” driver plowed into a cycling team in East Tennessee on Wednesday, according to local troopers. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Milligan University sophomores Haylan Engdahl and Brayden Rogers died at the scene after being hit by 69-year-old John Benfield in Hampton, about 11 miles from campus. They were riding as part of an “elite cycle team” in a group of 11 when Benfield allegedly ran into them. Police said four other athletes, who have not been named, remain in critical condition at the Johnson City Medical Center. Officials have not shared exactly how Benfield was driving recklessly or whether he was under the influence, but he is in custody on a pair of vehicular homicide by recklessness charges. Engdahl, a native of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, and Rogers, from Huntsville, Alabama, were both in their second season at the private Christian university, which competes at the NAIA level. The team’s first competitive race, scheduled for Thursday in South Carolina, has been canceled.
A private prison giant will face trial over the COVID-related death of a vulnerable dad held by ICE after symptomatic staff were allowed into his detention center at least 47 times. Martin Vargas Arellano, 55, contracted COVID in December 2020 while detained at the GEO Group-run Adelanto ICE Processing Center in California, PunchUp reports. Vargas Arellano, who had diabetes, liver disease, high blood pressure and other serious health problems, had repeatedly sought release as COVID spread. Instead, court records show symptomatic workers were admitted to Adelanto on at least 47 occasions—a fact a judge says is undisputed. Vargas Arellano developed pneumonia, was hospitalized, and later suffered a stroke that left him brain-dead and comatose. ICE formally released him from custody on March 5, 2021. He died three days later. Trump-appointed Judge John W. Holcomb has now rejected GEO Group’s attempt to end his son’s wrongful-death and negligence case before trial, ruling a jury could find the company’s actions were a “substantial factor” in Vargas Arellano’s injury. PunchUp has contacted GEO Group and ICE for comment.
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.
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If you’re already a cannabis user, you may already be familiar with TribeTokes, the cult-favorite, women-owned brand that emphasizes wellness in an industry saturated with additives and synthetic ingredients. Whether you’re already a fan of the premium brand or just looking for new ways to get buzzed without a hangover, now is the perfect time to stock up with the brand’s biggest sale of the summer: 20 percent off sitewide using the code SUMEMRSALE20.
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As some extra incentive, the sale also coincides with the final weeks of TribeTokes’ limited-edition Watermelon strain. Available as both a THCa disposable and cartridge, this summer exclusive won’t be back until next year.
A Florida TV executive and the owner of an established Miami restaurant are among five U.S. citizens killed when a safari helicopter crashed in northern Kenya on Wednesday. The State Department confirmed their deaths but has not released their identities. NBC later identified one of the deceased as journalist Jose Alberto Suarez, a Telemundo station manager, while family confirmed Roger Duarte as the deceased restaurateur. NBC described Suarez as “an exceptional colleague and mentor to many.” Duarte’s relatives said they were “devastated and heartbroken,” adding, “The magnitude of this tragedy is impossible to comprehend, and there are no words to express our pain.” The State Department says that it is coordinating with local authorities in the aftermath of the crash and providing consular services to the bereaved. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones on their loss,” a spokesperson for the department said. It is the second fatal helicopter crash in Kenya so far this year after another chopper went down in February, killing all six people on board, including a Kenyan politician.
Actress Dakota Johnson, 36, has reportedly split from her musician boyfriend Role Model, 29, after dating for around eight months. Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, is known for the viral hit “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out.” Awkwardly, Johnson just made a guest appearance on the singer’s new album, Chuck Timely & the Hourglass, which debuted at No.10 on the Billboard 200 last week. In the track, “Love I You,” Role Model can be heard telling Johnson, “Hey, I think you’re perfect,” and she replies, “You say that to everyone.” The musician asks her, “OK, well, is it working?” She replies, “Yeah, but don’t tell anyone.” He told Rolling Stone this week that the interlude on his album was his way of “publicly admitting the relationship” and said Johnson’s voice “was perfect on it.” The pair were first photographed together in December last year, but a source told People that they broke up “a while ago.” Johnson, who found stardom on Fifty Shades of Grey, split with Coldplay singer Chris Martin, 49, in June 2025, after an eight-year on-and-off relationship.