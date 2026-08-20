Popular Food Item Recalled Due to E. Coli Outbreak

The FDA has given GreenWise Organic frozen blueberries and whole mixed berries the FDA’s highest-risk classification after 12 people fell ill and four were hospitalized. The illnesses occurred in Florida and Georgia between May 11 and June 5. The recall has been issued in eight Southern states that serve the brand at Publix stores: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The recall began at a Chile-based store, Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., which tested a bag of the GreenWise Organic frozen blueberries presumptive positive for E. Coli on July 3. The FDA is investigating the outbreak. There have been no deaths reported.