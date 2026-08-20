‘Reckless’ Driver Kills 2 College Athletes in Horror Crash

A Pennsylvania pilot has died following a harrowing crash with a state police helicopter Wednesday, officials said. The Cessna 150 was traveling down the runway when it collided with the Bell 407 helicopter at a small airport in Carlisle, about 100 miles from Philadelphia, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). “When I say it was a very violent crash, that plane was cut into a lot of pieces,” Lt. Col. George Bivens, the state’s acting police commissioner, said in a statement. Bivens said the helicopter lost its blades and tail boom as it crashed onto its side. Both state troopers in the helicopter are in stable condition after escaping through a broken window. “Tonight could’ve been much worse,” Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said. “Tonight could’ve been much more tragic for our state police family.” The identity of the plane’s pilot has not been released. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
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- 1Pilot Killed in Horror Crash With Police HelicopterTRAGIC CRASHPolice reported that the plane was “cut into a lot of pieces.”
- 2Boeing Plane Hits Light Poles in Near ‘Disaster’ Take-OffNOT TAKEN LIGHTLYThere were 289 people on board.
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- 3‘Reckless’ Driver Kills 2 College Athletes in Horror CrashMOWED DOWNAnother four athletes are still fighting for their lives in critical condition.
- 4ICE Jail Giant Faces Trial Over Vulnerable Dad’s DeathJAIL STORMMartin Vargas Arellano pleaded for his freedom before he fell ill and later died.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 5TV Exec Among Five Americans Killed in Helicopter Crash‘NO WORDS’There were no survivors found at the site where the safari chopper went down.
- 6Actress Splits From Musician After Appearing on New AlbumNEW ROLEThe Hollywood star previously dated Chris Martin.
- 7Comedian’s Brother Stole Millions From Him in Bizarre HeistCAUGHT RED-HANDEDDarryl McCauley stashed the cash he stole from his brother in a peculiar way.
- 8Reality Star Arrested on Domestic Violence ChargesROUGH WATERSThe arrest has surfaced as Nathan Gallagher appears on the current season of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean.’
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- 9Vodka Brand Announces Bizarre Chip-Flavored Drink HARD PASSThe chip-inspired vodka is already sparking debate among users online.
- 10Camilla Exposes Truth About Charles’ Cancer AnnouncementPALACE INTRIGUEThe Queen just blew up the palace narrative—and revealed the single week that broke the King’s authority.
A passenger jet narrowly averted “disaster” after it scraped along a runway, skidded across grass and hit light poles during a terrifying take-off. The 250-ton Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787, which was carrying 271 passengers and 16 crew, was beginning its flight from Munich to Hanoi when its tail hit the runway. The aircraft’s pilots only had 300 feet of runway left when they desperately pulled up, causing the tail to hit the ground. A cloud of dust billowed from the plane as it bumped along grass and hit the light poles during its ascent. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), the pilots reported that the aircraft stopped accelerating for around two seconds as it made its way down the runway. The plane later landed back in Munich. No one on board was injured. Juan Browne, an American Airlines Boeing pilot, said, “A rejected take-off this near to the end of the runway would have been a disaster.“ Jacques Jaurand, a retired pilot who previously flew with Air France Boeing, said, ”There may have been a problem with decision-making on the flight deck and also perhaps a problem with the aircraft itself.” The German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation is looking into what happened.
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If you’re already a cannabis user, you may already be familiar with TribeTokes, the cult-favorite, women-owned brand that emphasizes wellness in an industry saturated with additives and synthetic ingredients. Whether you’re already a fan of the premium brand or just looking for new ways to get buzzed without a hangover, now is the perfect time to stock up with the brand’s biggest sale of the summer: 20 percent off sitewide using the code SUMEMRSALE20.
However you like to enjoy your cannabis, TribeTokes has you covered. On the edible side, you’ll find gummies and tinctures, including the fan-favorite THC Libido Lift Gummies boosted with CBC, maca, and adaptogens. If you’re dealing with soreness or chronic aches, the brand’s pain creams are a must-have addition to your nighttime routine. And if you’re still a good-ol’-fashioned smoker, you can snag a five-pack of pre-rolls for your next session. There’s even pet CBD, because nothing says “time to relax” more than cuddling up with your favorite four-legged friend.
As some extra incentive, the sale also coincides with the final weeks of TribeTokes’ limited-edition Watermelon strain. Available as both a THCa disposable and cartridge, this summer exclusive won’t be back until next year.
‘Reckless’ Driver Kills 2 College Athletes in Horror Crash
Two college athletes are dead and others are fighting for their lives after a “reckless” driver plowed into a cycling team in East Tennessee on Wednesday, according to local troopers. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Milligan University sophomores Haylan Engdahl and Brayden Rogers died at the scene after being hit by 69-year-old John Benfield in Hampton, about 11 miles from campus. They were riding as part of an “elite cycle team” in a group of 11 when Benfield allegedly ran into them. Police said four other athletes, who have not been named, remain in critical condition at the Johnson City Medical Center. Officials have not shared exactly how Benfield was driving recklessly or whether he was under the influence, but he is in custody on a pair of vehicular homicide by recklessness charges. Engdahl, a native of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, and Rogers, from Huntsville, Alabama, were both in their second season at the private Christian university, which competes at the NAIA level. The team’s first competitive race, scheduled for Thursday in South Carolina, has been canceled.
A private prison giant will face trial over the COVID-related death of a vulnerable dad held by ICE after symptomatic staff were allowed into his detention center at least 47 times. Martin Vargas Arellano, 55, contracted COVID in December 2020 while detained at the GEO Group-run Adelanto ICE Processing Center in California, PunchUp reports. Vargas Arellano, who had diabetes, liver disease, high blood pressure and other serious health problems, had repeatedly sought release as COVID spread. Instead, court records show symptomatic workers were admitted to Adelanto on at least 47 occasions—a fact a judge says is undisputed. Vargas Arellano developed pneumonia, was hospitalized, and later suffered a stroke that left him brain-dead and comatose. ICE formally released him from custody on March 5, 2021. He died three days later. Trump-appointed Judge John W. Holcomb has now rejected GEO Group’s attempt to end his son’s wrongful-death and negligence case before trial, ruling a jury could find the company’s actions were a “substantial factor” in Vargas Arellano’s injury. PunchUp has contacted GEO Group and ICE for comment.
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
A Florida TV executive and the owner of an established Miami restaurant are among five U.S. citizens killed when a safari helicopter crashed in northern Kenya on Wednesday. The State Department confirmed their deaths but has not released their identities. NBC later identified one of the deceased as journalist Jose Alberto Suarez, a Telemundo station manager, while family confirmed Roger Duarte as the deceased restaurateur. NBC described Suarez as “an exceptional colleague and mentor to many.” Duarte’s relatives said they were “devastated and heartbroken,” adding, “The magnitude of this tragedy is impossible to comprehend, and there are no words to express our pain.” The State Department says that it is coordinating with local authorities in the aftermath of the crash and providing consular services to the bereaved. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones on their loss,” a spokesperson for the department said. It is the second fatal helicopter crash in Kenya so far this year after another chopper went down in February, killing all six people on board, including a Kenyan politician.
Actress Dakota Johnson, 36, has reportedly split from her musician boyfriend Role Model, 29, after dating for around eight months. Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, is known for the viral hit “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out.” Awkwardly, Johnson just made a guest appearance on the singer’s new album, Chuck Timely & the Hourglass, which debuted at No.10 on the Billboard 200 last week. In the track, “Love I You,” Role Model can be heard telling Johnson, “Hey, I think you’re perfect,” and she replies, “You say that to everyone.” The musician asks her, “OK, well, is it working?” She replies, “Yeah, but don’t tell anyone.” He told Rolling Stone this week that the interlude on his album was his way of “publicly admitting the relationship” and said Johnson’s voice “was perfect on it.” The pair were first photographed together in December last year, but a source told People that they broke up “a while ago.” Johnson, who found stardom on Fifty Shades of Grey, split with Coldplay singer Chris Martin, 49, in June 2025, after an eight-year on-and-off relationship.
A new documentary reveals the bonkers way that comedian Dane Cook lost millions in an embezzlement scheme run by his half-brother. The film, Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story, reveals that Cook’s half-brother and business manager, Darryl McCauley, stole $12 million from him and hid bricks of the cash inside cans of pasta sauce. McCauley had withdrawn gradually increasing sums from Cook’s accounts, stashing piles of money in safes or wrapping them in plastic to be stuffed inside containers of pasta sauce. The scheme is reminiscent of a similar money-hiding operation seen in the FX show, The Bear. McCauley was arrested in 2008 and eventually pleaded guilty to larceny and embezzlement, among other charges. He and his wife, Erika, were ordered to pay $12 million in restitution to Cook, and McCauley served six years in prison. In the film’s trailer, Cook admits his brother may have stolen even more than $12 million. “I do believe that there’s money out there,” he says. “I believe there’s people that know more.” Funny Money premieres on Netflix on Sept. 29.
Below Deck Mediterranean star Nathan Gallagher was arrested on domestic violence charges in Australia in December 2025. The reality star was detained on December 27, a day after he allegedly assaulted a 29-year-old woman at an apartment complex in the Sydney area. New South Wales Police charged Gallagher with “assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally chok[ing a] person without consent, and common assault.” Gallagher was granted conditional bail, though it is unclear how he pleaded to the charges. Police did not identify the woman in the memo, but a related court case names Gallagher as the subject of an Apprehended Violence Application filed on behalf of his Below Deck co-star Gael Cameron. Gallagher and Cameron began dating while filming Season 9 and share a son born in June 2025. A hearing is scheduled for September 1. The arrest comes as Gallagher appears on the current season of Below Deck Mediterranean, filmed last summer, where his prominent storyline is juggling boat duties and fatherhood. Below Deck follows the lives, work, and conflicts of a luxury superyacht crew. Neither Gallagher nor Bravo has commented publicly on the allegations.
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By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.
Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.
Metabolism Ignite is the weight-management component of the duo. Its formula combines ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. Meanwhile, Metabolism Cleanse approaches metabolism from a different angle. The 10-day program is formulated to support healthy liver function and digestion, helping create a healthier foundation for the metabolism functions the body already performs on its own.
If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.
Pringles fans can now drink their favorite chips with a new vodka inspired by the brand’s dill pickle flavor. Sugarlands Distilling has released Pringles Dill Pickle Potato Vodka, which combines sharp vinegar and dill flavors with a “salty potato twist.” The company describes the unusual drink as “tart, savory, and unapologetically bold.” The vodka is sold in 750ml bottles and is 30 percent alcohol by volume. It is currently listed at $21.99 per bottle, though prices vary by retailer. The announcement has divided social media users after photos of the bottle circulated online. “Hard pass lol. Come on humans wtf,” one X user wrote, while another called it an “interesting concept.” The collaboration is not Pringles’ first venture into alcohol-inspired products. The brand previously partnered with Miller Lite on beer- and burger-flavored potato chips.
Follow Tom Sykes’ royal reporting at The Royalist on Substack, and get exclusive insight on everything going down behind the palace gates.
Queen Camilla has given a startling glimpse into the most damaging week of her husband’s reign. In new comments, Camilla recalled opening a cancer support center at the Royal Free Hospital in north-west London on January 31, 2024—two days after the King had been discharged from hospital, and five days before Buckingham Palace announced to the world that he had cancer, which was presented a landmark act of royal transparency. What actually happened was that Charles, discovering he was suffering from a benign—non-cancerous—enlarged prostate, spied a terrific public-relations opportunity. But unforeseen things can always occur. The King was admitted on January 26 for his routine, nothing-to-worry-about procedure—and was told he actually had cancer. He was discharged on January 29. On January 31, his newly informed wife was dispatched to open a cancer center. On February 5, the palace hurriedly released its bombshell announcement. The much-vaunted new transparency swiftly evaporated, with the palace refusing to say what kind of cancer the King had, other than that it wasn’t of the prostate. The reaction was the entirely predictable result of going public before the diagnosis was properly digested. The palace has been trying to unwind the mistake ever since—unaware that the fallout was only beginning.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.