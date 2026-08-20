‘Reckless’ Driver Kills 2 College Athletes in Horror Crash

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If you’re already a cannabis user, you may already be familiar with TribeTokes, the cult-favorite, women-owned brand that emphasizes wellness in an industry saturated with additives and synthetic ingredients. Whether you’re already a fan of the premium brand or just looking for new ways to get buzzed without a hangover, now is the perfect time to stock up with the brand’s biggest sale of the summer: 20 percent off sitewide using the code SUMEMRSALE20.

THC Libido Lift Gummies See At TribeTokes

However you like to enjoy your cannabis, TribeTokes has you covered. On the edible side, you’ll find gummies and tinctures, including the fan-favorite THC Libido Lift Gummies boosted with CBC, maca, and adaptogens. If you’re dealing with soreness or chronic aches, the brand’s pain creams are a must-have addition to your nighttime routine. And if you’re still a good-ol’-fashioned smoker, you can snag a five-pack of pre-rolls for your next session. There’s even pet CBD, because nothing says “time to relax” more than cuddling up with your favorite four-legged friend.

Watermelon THCa Live Resin Disposable Vape Pen Use code SUMMERSALE20 to get 20% off Buy At TribeTokes

As some extra incentive, the sale also coincides with the final weeks of TribeTokes’ limited-edition Watermelon strain. Available as both a THCa disposable and cartridge, this summer exclusive won’t be back until next year.