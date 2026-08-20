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1

Comedian’s Brother Stole Millions From Him in Bizarre Heist

CAUGHT RED-HANDED
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 08.19.26 10:25PM EDT 
dane cook
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Dane Cook attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

A new documentary reveals the bonkers way that comedian Dane Cook lost millions in an embezzlement scheme run by his half-brother. The film, Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story, reveals that Cook’s half-brother and business manager, Darryl McCauley, stole $12 million from him and hid bricks of the cash inside cans of pasta sauce. McCauley had withdrawn gradually increasing sums from Cook’s accounts, stashing piles of money in safes or wrapping them in plastic to be stuffed inside containers of pasta sauce. The scheme is reminiscent of a similar money-hiding operation seen in the FX show, The Bear. McCauley was arrested in 2008 and eventually pleaded guilty to larceny and embezzlement, among other charges. He and his wife, Erika, were ordered to pay $12 million in restitution to Cook, and McCauley served six years in prison. In the film’s trailer, Cook admits his brother may have stolen even more than $12 million. “I do believe that there’s money out there,” he says. “I believe there’s people that know more.” Funny Money premieres on Netflix on Sept. 29.

Read it at Variety

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2
Reality Star Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges
ROUGH WATERS
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.19.26 3:40PM EDT 
BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN -- Season:11 -- Pictured: Nathan Gallagher -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)
BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN -- Season:11 -- Pictured: Nathan Gallagher -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images) Bravo/Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty I

Below Deck Mediterranean star Nathan Gallagher was arrested on domestic violence charges in Australia in December 2025. The reality star was detained on December 27, a day after he allegedly assaulted a 29-year-old woman at an apartment complex in the Sydney area. New South Wales Police charged Gallagher with “assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally chok[ing a] person without consent, and common assault.” Gallagher was granted conditional bail, though it is unclear how he pleaded to the charges. Police did not identify the woman in the memo, but a related court case names Gallagher as the subject of an Apprehended Violence Application filed on behalf of his Below Deck co-star Gael Cameron. Gallagher and Cameron began dating while filming Season 9 and share a son born in June 2025. A hearing is scheduled for September 1. The arrest comes as Gallagher appears on the current season of Below Deck Mediterranean, filmed last summer, where his prominent storyline is juggling boat duties and fatherhood. Below Deck follows the lives, work, and conflicts of a luxury superyacht crew. Neither Gallagher nor Bravo has commented publicly on the allegations.

Read it at Rolling Stone

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AquaSonic’s Bestselling Water Flosser Is 40% Off for a Limited Time
WATER WORKS
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.18.26 3:55PM EDT 
Published 08.18.26 3:54PM EDT 
AquaSonic Aqua Flosser
Scouted/The Daily Beast/AquaSonic.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

If you ask any dentist, they’ll undoubtedly tell you that flossing is one of the most important things you can do for your oral hygiene. Aside from helping keep cavity-causing plaque and bacteria in check (and your breath fresher), regular flossing has also been associated with benefits that extend beyond your mouth, including supporting overall gum and cardiovascular health. While traditional string floss certainly gets the job done, water flossing offers extra perks, especially for those with sensitive gums, braces, or dental work, or anyone who finds conventional flossing a chore. The pressurized stream of water can reach between teeth and along the gumline, flushing out stubborn food particles and debris without the occasional gum irritation (and bleeding) that can come with string floss.​

AquaSonic Aqua Water Flosser
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One of the bestselling water flossers on the market is AquaSonic’s Aqua Flosser, a compact, cordless model that has earned an impressive near-five-star rating backed by more than 22,000 reviews. The handheld device uses a controlled, pressurized stream of water to help wash away plaque, food particles, and bacteria from those hard-to-reach areas. In addition to being gentle on gums, the Aqua Flosser is cordless and ergonomically designed, making it easy to maneuver around your mouth without being tethered to your bathroom counter. And, according to thousands of reviewers, it’s considerably easier to use than conventional string floss, which may be its biggest selling point for anyone whose flossing habit is admittedly less than consistent. Right now, you can score a whopping 40 percent off the top-rated dental tool on Amazon, making it an especially good time to upgrade your oral care routine... or finally become the daily flosser you keep telling your dentist you are.

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3
Henry VIII’s Lost Warship Breaks Stunning World Record
FOUND AT SEA
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.19.26 3:41PM EDT 
The salvage operations for the Tudor warship 'Mary Rose', October 1982.
The salvage operations for the Tudor warship 'Mary Rose', October 1982. Kypros/Kypros, Getty Images

More than 400 years after sinking, Henry VIII’s prized Mary Rose has been recovered. The 600-ton warship was used during the Italian War of 1542-1546. During a defense effort, a combination of wind and flooded open gun ports led to the ship’s unfortunate descent to the bottom of the Solent waters in 1545. Francois van der Delft, Imperial ambassador and eyewitness to the sinking, wrote that the English boat had shipwrecked “through misfortune and carelessness.” Only about 40 of the 500 person crew survived. The Mary Rose was finally retrieved in 1982, and the discovery broke a Guinness World Record decades later. After 28,000 dives and years of research, more than 8,300 weapons, ordnances, and affiliated artifacts were salvaged—the most medieval weaponry ever recovered from a shipwreck. Researchers also uncovered thousands of other artifacts and the remains of 179 crew members. The Tudor warship now sits on display in the Portsmouth dockyard where it was built more than 470 years ago.

Read it at POPULAR MECHANICS

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4
Vodka Brand Announces Bizarre Chip-Flavored Drink
HARD PASS
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.19.26 2:37PM EDT 
Pringles Dill Pickle Potato Vodka
@Randalls_Wine / X

Pringles fans can now drink their favorite chips with a new vodka inspired by the brand’s dill pickle flavor. Sugarlands Distilling has released Pringles Dill Pickle Potato Vodka, which combines sharp vinegar and dill flavors with a “salty potato twist.” The company describes the unusual drink as “tart, savory, and unapologetically bold.” The vodka is sold in 750ml bottles and is 30 percent alcohol by volume. It is currently listed at $21.99 per bottle, though prices vary by retailer. The announcement has divided social media users after photos of the bottle circulated online. “Hard pass lol. Come on humans wtf,” one X user wrote, while another called it an “interesting concept.” The collaboration is not Pringles’ first venture into alcohol-inspired products. The brand previously partnered with Miller Lite on beer- and burger-flavored potato chips.

Read it at Dexerto

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This Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLC
DAILY DOSE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 08.03.26 10:17PM EDT 
Dose for Your Lliver
Dose For Your Liver.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.

In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.

Dose for Your Liver Daily Shot
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.

If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.

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5
Camilla Exposes the Dangerous Truth About King Charles’ Cancer Announcement
PALACE INTRIGUE
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Updated 08.19.26 1:52PM EDT 
Published 08.19.26 1:41PM EDT 
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for a visit to the RHS Sandringham Flower Show in Norfolk, England on July 22, 2026.
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for a visit to the RHS Sandringham Flower Show in Norfolk, England on July 22, 2026. Aaron Chown/via REUTERS

Follow Tom Sykes’ royal reporting at The Royalist on Substack, and get exclusive insight on everything going down behind the palace gates.

Queen Camilla has given a startling glimpse into the most damaging week of her husband’s reign. In new comments, Camilla recalled opening a cancer support center at the Royal Free Hospital in north-west London on January 31, 2024—two days after the King had been discharged from hospital, and five days before Buckingham Palace announced to the world that he had cancer, which was presented a landmark act of royal transparency. What actually happened was that Charles, discovering he was suffering from a benign—non-cancerous—enlarged prostate, spied a terrific public-relations opportunity. But unforeseen things can always occur. The King was admitted on January 26 for his routine, nothing-to-worry-about procedure—and was told he actually had cancer. He was discharged on January 29. On January 31, his newly informed wife was dispatched to open a cancer center. On February 5, the palace hurriedly released its bombshell announcement. The much-vaunted new transparency swiftly evaporated, with the palace refusing to say what kind of cancer the King had, other than that it wasn’t of the prostate. The reaction was the entirely predictable result of going public before the diagnosis was properly digested. The palace has been trying to unwind the mistake ever since—unaware that the fallout was only beginning.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

Read it at Substack

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6
Chilling Eye-Bleeding Virus Warning Issued
TERRIFYING
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.19.26 1:17PM EDT 
ebola
BENEDICTION MURHABAZI/AFP via Getty Images

The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has reached over 5,000 infections. Government data collected Wednesday found that the outbreak is spreading at a faster rate than any other in recorded history, with a 47 percent fatality rate. Data from Congo’s Ministry of Health recorded 2,378 deaths since Sunday, with estimations from the World Health Organization that the disease will spread faster than its 2014 to 2016 outbreaks across West Africa that totaled 11,000 deaths. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday that “the epidemic is far from being under control.” The Ituri province has become a hot spot for the outbreak, but inadequate responses and dangerous living conditions have made the fatal disease increasingly difficult to contain. “If the managers don’t take things seriously, we too will end up withdrawing,” one nurse in the area told the Associated Press. “The way this epidemic is being managed is exhausting.”

Read it at Associated Press

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7
Missing Mountaineers Mystery Solved After 34 Years
CHILLING DISCOVERY
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 08.19.26 11:59AM EDT 
Trift suspension bridge.
Trift suspension bridge. trift glacier. Switzerland. (Photo by: BlueRed/REDA/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) REDA/REDA/Universal Images Group via

The remains of two mountaineers who went missing in the Swiss Alps have been discovered, more than 34 years after the men vanished. A hiker found the human remains in the melting ice of the Trift Glacier in Switzerland on July 26, according to a statement released on Wednesday by the Valais Cantonal Police. “A direct comparison of DNA profiles conclusively established that the individuals were two mountaineers who had been missing in the Weissmies region since 1992,” police said. The two Belgian nationals were 39 and 41 at the time of their disappearance. According to the Valais Cantonal Police, it is not uncommon for the remains of people who disappeared in the mountains decades ago to resurface as glaciers continue to melt. “The Cantonal Police maintain a list of missing persons, which includes reports dating back to 1925. These are primarily people who have disappeared in the high mountains or in rivers and other bodies of water,” the statement said. The remains have been transported to an institute of forensic medicine in Sion, Switzerland, for further examination and identification.

Read it at People

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8
‘Reading Rainbow’ Star, 36, in Hospital After Worrying Post
‘NOT OK’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.19.26 12:50PM EDT 
DILLEY, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Mychal Threets, aka Mychal the Librarian, speaks at the Read Them Home vigil against the child detention policies of ICE and the Trump Administration. (Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for 10 Step Campaign)
Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for 10 Step Campaig

The host of the children’s TV program Reading Rainbow has issued an alarming message saying he is “not OK.” Mychal Threets, who has spoken out against President Donald Trump’s ICE raids, announced he planned to check himself into the hospital in a worrying post on Threads on Monday. “I am not OK. Maybe I’ll never be OK,” the 36-year-old, known on the show as Mychal the Librarian, said. “I’m seeking help. Going to the hospital tomorrow. In this moment I am safe. By God’s grace.” A librarian and mental health advocate who has hosted the show since 2025, he added, “No matter what happens to me, I will always be thankful for the extraordinary people in my life who worry, who help me. Thank you for your care. I will always love you.” In the comments, actor Yvette Nicole Brown replied: “If you need the help, maybe go tonight, friend.” “Know that staying is an incredible gift to all of us—we are so grateful and proud of you for saying these thoughts out loud so we can send you our energy and love,” wrote entrepreneur Nicole Waters. “See you tomorrow friend.” Reading Rainbow first aired on PBS in 1983 and became a popular show seeking to foster in children a love for reading.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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Veracity’s Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Duo Targets GLP-1 Naturally
NO INJECTIONS NECESSARY
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 08.13.26 6:59PM EDT 
Published 08.13.26 6:45PM EDT 
Veracity Cleanse + Ignite Set
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Veracity/Anastasiia Sienotova.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.

Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.

Veracity Metabolism Ignite Cleanse + Ignite Set
See At Veracity

Metabolism Ignite is the weight-management component of the duo. Its formula combines ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. Meanwhile, Metabolism Cleanse approaches metabolism from a different angle. The 10-day program is formulated to support healthy liver function and digestion, helping create a healthier foundation for the metabolism functions the body already performs on its own.

If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.

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9
7 Dead After Tourist Helicopter Crashes
CHOPPER TRAGEDY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.19.26 11:31AM EDT 
MARSABIT, KENYA - 2019/05/21: Mt. Ololokwe is seen in the background along the Great North Road also known as the Cape to Cairo Road.
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A sightseeing excursion turned fatal when a charter helicopter plunged into a remote, rocky expanse in central Kenya, killing all seven people on board. Emergency responders and multi-agency rescue units rushed to the scene near Mount Ololokwe after witnesses spotted smoke and flames billowing from the crash site. The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the Eurocopter EC130 B4 was en route from a wildlife conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro River when it went down. Local police later verified that the pilot, Josh Outran, alongside six passengers—Roger Duarte, Adam Navaty, Stephen Vasconquez, Henry Parra, Michael Contugi, and Suian Suarez—perished in the impact. The aircraft was operating on behalf of luxury safari provider &Beyond. “Out of respect for our guests and those involved in the incident, further information will be communicated in due course. Our deepest sympathies are with all those affected,” the company stated, adding that “the cause of the crash has not yet been determined and is under investigation by the relevant local authorities.”

Read it at People

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10
The Daily Beast Is Now Roaring on Substack
NEW LAUNCH
The Daily Beast
Updated 08.19.26 12:35PM EDT 
Published 08.19.26 12:22PM EDT 
Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth, Kash Patel, Clarence Thomas, Jeffrey Epstein, JD Vance, Natalie Harp, Karoline Leavitt, Melania Trump, Stephen Miller, Mitch McConnell
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

The Daily Beast is now bringing you even closer to the news that matters on Substack. The fastest-growing online news platform is allowing our top editors and reporters to talk to you direct.

Twice a day, you’ll get our beloved Cheat Sheet—with a twist. We deliver the eight stories you need to know every morning and evening, and dive into what the hell it all means.

We are also lighting up the platform with brilliant live broadcasts from our in-house talent, including the luminescent Joanna Coles and our ultra-clued-in Washington D.C. team, who will answer all your burning questions.

We’re posting bonus stories from our must-read columnists, including the award-winning Michael Daly, whose moral clarity and sheer heart are indispensable in the age of Trump. And we’re bringing the latest on the stories the elite media do not want to cover.

This summer alone we’ve investigated the mystery of Mitch McConnell, exposed Melania Trump’s disappearance from public life, and refused to stop reporting on Donald Trump’s health in the face of insults and slurs from the White House. Our new Substack is already one of the biggest on the site, with informed debate and incisive comments. Click here to join our Substack community. Get even more with a Premium Daily Beast subscription: full, ad-free access to everything on the Daily Beast site and app, plus a subscription to the Daily Beast Substack. Click here to subscribe.

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