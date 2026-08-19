The Daily Beast Is Now Roaring on Substack

The remains of two mountaineers who went missing in the Swiss Alps have been discovered, more than 34 years after the men vanished. A hiker found the human remains in the melting ice of the Trift Glacier in Switzerland on July 26, according to a statement released on Wednesday by the Valais Cantonal Police. “A direct comparison of DNA profiles conclusively established that the individuals were two mountaineers who had been missing in the Weissmies region since 1992,” police said. The two Belgian nationals were 39 and 41 at the time of their disappearance. According to the Valais Cantonal Police, it is not uncommon for the remains of people who disappeared in the mountains decades ago to resurface as glaciers continue to melt. “The Cantonal Police maintain a list of missing persons, which includes reports dating back to 1925. These are primarily people who have disappeared in the high mountains or in rivers and other bodies of water,” the statement said. The remains have been transported to an institute of forensic medicine in Sion, Switzerland, for further examination and identification.
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- 1Missing Mountaineers Mystery Solved After 34 YearsCHILLING DISCOVERYThe climbers, 39 and 41, disappeared in 1992.
- 2‘Reading Rainbow’ Star, 36, in Hospital After Worrying Post‘NOT OK’Mychal Threets has hosted the show since 2025.
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- 37 Dead After Tourist Helicopter CrashesCHOPPER TRAGEDYA luxury safari trip ended in disaster after a charter flight went down.
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- 5Trump’s New Deportation Plot ‘Looks Like Human Trafficking’MINOR DETAILSA new draft contract for the administration’s self-deportation scheme has been branded “gross and un-American.”
- 6Truck Overturns Spilling 20 Tons of Squid On RoadA TOTAL CALAMARI-TYTraffic was blocked on the road for most of the day after the crash.
- 7Tennis Star Tests Positive for CocaineFAULTThe former Wimbledon finalist admitted making a “huge mistake.”
- 8Bear Mauls Man in Shock Laundry Room AttackOH SHEET!The female black bear and her cubs have not been found.
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- 9‘Heroes’ Creator Pays Tribute to Star, 36, After Shock Death'SINGULARLY TALENTED'The actress was found unresponsive at a South Carolina apartment over the weekend.
- 10‘Hamburger Hill’ Director Dies at 86LEGEND GONEHis career spanned five decades.
The host of the children’s TV program Reading Rainbow has issued an alarming message saying he is “not OK.” Mychal Threets, who has spoken out against President Donald Trump’s ICE raids, announced he planned to check himself into the hospital in a worrying post on Threads on Monday. “I am not OK. Maybe I’ll never be OK,” the 36-year-old, known on the show as Mychal the Librarian, said. “I’m seeking help. Going to the hospital tomorrow. In this moment I am safe. By God’s grace.” A librarian and mental health advocate who has hosted the show since 2025, he added, “No matter what happens to me, I will always be thankful for the extraordinary people in my life who worry, who help me. Thank you for your care. I will always love you.” In the comments, actor Yvette Nicole Brown replied: “If you need the help, maybe go tonight, friend.” “Know that staying is an incredible gift to all of us—we are so grateful and proud of you for saying these thoughts out loud so we can send you our energy and love,” wrote entrepreneur Nicole Waters. “See you tomorrow friend.” Reading Rainbow first aired on PBS in 1983 and became a popular show seeking to foster in children a love for reading.
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By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.
Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.
Metabolism Ignite is the weight-management component of the duo. Its formula combines ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. Meanwhile, Metabolism Cleanse approaches metabolism from a different angle. The 10-day program is formulated to support healthy liver function and digestion, helping create a healthier foundation for the metabolism functions the body already performs on its own.
If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.
A sightseeing excursion turned fatal when a charter helicopter plunged into a remote, rocky expanse in central Kenya, killing all seven people on board. Emergency responders and multi-agency rescue units rushed to the scene near Mount Ololokwe after witnesses spotted smoke and flames billowing from the crash site. The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the Eurocopter EC130 B4 was en route from a wildlife conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro River when it went down. Local police later verified that the pilot, Josh Outran, alongside six passengers—Roger Duarte, Adam Navaty, Stephen Vasconquez, Henry Parra, Michael Contugi, and Suian Suarez—perished in the impact. The aircraft was operating on behalf of luxury safari provider &Beyond. “Out of respect for our guests and those involved in the incident, further information will be communicated in due course. Our deepest sympathies are with all those affected,” the company stated, adding that “the cause of the crash has not yet been determined and is under investigation by the relevant local authorities.”
The Daily Beast Is Now Roaring on Substack
The Daily Beast is now bringing you even closer to the news that matters on Substack. The fastest-growing online news platform is allowing our top editors and reporters to talk to you direct.
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If you ask any dentist, they’ll undoubtedly tell you that flossing is one of the most important things you can do for your oral hygiene. Aside from helping keep cavity-causing plaque and bacteria in check (and your breath fresher), regular flossing has also been associated with benefits that extend beyond your mouth, including supporting overall gum and cardiovascular health. While traditional string floss certainly gets the job done, water flossing offers extra perks, especially for those with sensitive gums, braces, or dental work, or anyone who finds conventional flossing a chore. The pressurized stream of water can reach between teeth and along the gumline, flushing out stubborn food particles and debris without the occasional gum irritation (and bleeding) that can come with string floss.
One of the bestselling water flossers on the market is AquaSonic’s Aqua Flosser, a compact, cordless model that has earned an impressive near-five-star rating backed by more than 22,000 reviews. The handheld device uses a controlled, pressurized stream of water to help wash away plaque, food particles, and bacteria from those hard-to-reach areas. In addition to being gentle on gums, the Aqua Flosser is cordless and ergonomically designed, making it easy to maneuver around your mouth without being tethered to your bathroom counter. And, according to thousands of reviewers, it’s considerably easier to use than conventional string floss, which may be its biggest selling point for anyone whose flossing habit is admittedly less than consistent. Right now, you can score a whopping 40 percent off the top-rated dental tool on Amazon, making it an especially good time to upgrade your oral care routine... or finally become the daily flosser you keep telling your dentist you are.
The Trump administration is looking to pay up to $2.3 billion for a follow-on to its scandal-hit self-deportation scheme that will include payouts for unaccompanied migrant kids who “choose” to remove themselves. The original $915 million award went to Salus Worldwide Solutions in May 2025, a company barely two years old with no prior work as a lead federal contractor that has since faced corruption allegations over how it won the contract. The new deal contains no provisions for protecting the children it intends to target, and states their payouts will go only to “Government-designated adult recipients.” Rekha Sharma-Crawford, an award-winning immigration attorney, told PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s sister Substack, that the arrangement “looks and feels a lot like human trafficking.” Rep. Bennie Thompson, ranking Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, called the focus on minors “gross and un-American.” The new contract also contains provisions for crews to enroll migrants already detained at 35 facilities, with mobile “rover” units roaming across the country on request. A DHS spokesperson said it would be “inappropriate to comment” until the award process ends. Salus did not respond to requests for comment.
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.
A tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of squid spilled over into the street, blocking off traffic for eight hours. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in Narragansett, Rhode Island, a town on the state’s south shore. The vehicle was turning when the trailer disconnected from the cab, tipped onto its side, and spilled its contents on Pt. Judith Road. The trailer was bringing the squid to a processing facility, according to a police report released following the incident. Rhode Island State Police cited the driver for failure to secure a load. There were no reported injuries from the chaotic traffic block, and both the truck’s operator and passenger were reported to be unharmed. The scene was cleared for drivers as usual by 5:15 p.m. that same afternoon.
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended from the sport after testing positive for cocaine, with the 31-year-old admitting Wednesday that he made a “huge mistake.” The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced that the former Wimbledon finalist tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, in a sample collected in June during an ATP 250 event in Mallorca. A World Anti-Doping Agency lab confirmed the presence of the banned stimulant on July 17, and Kyrgios has been suspended from tennis since Aug. 4. “I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it,” Kyrgios said in a statement on Instagram. Kyrgios, whose singles ranking peaked at No. 13 in 2016, apologized, saying injuries had taken a heavy physical and mental toll. “My body hasn’t been able to do what my mind expects it to do and coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined,” he said, adding that he has at times felt “helpless and alone.” Kyrgios said he would step away from social media and public life for 28 days to “focus on getting myself right.” He asked for privacy and added: “I’ll do the work and come back better.”
A female black bear attacked a man as he was headed out of a Colorado apartment building’s laundry room. Wildlife officials said they responded to the incident in Eagle-Vail, about 100 miles west of Denver, on Monday. The bear left a scratch on the man’s arm, and he also tripped while trying to escape, injuring his foot. A family member later took him to a medical clinic. He was released after receiving treatment and is understood to have returned home to recover. “The incident serves as a reminder that bears are active, and severe drought conditions have driven increased wildlife activity in popular areas,” local wildlife officials said. They added that they tried to capture both the bear and her cubs but were unable to, and believe the group may have since been scared off by another, larger male bear in the same area. Officials have since placed bear traps in the neighborhood as a precaution.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
Tim Kring, the creator of the sci-fi ensemble series Heroes, paid an emotional tribute to Hayden Panettiere after the actress’s death at age 36. Panettiere, who shot to fame in the TV show playing cheerleader Claire Bennet, was found unresponsive in a South Carolina apartment over the weekend. Her death remains under investigation. An autopsy found no signs of trauma and police reported no signs of foul play. In an essay for Variety, Kring, who created and served as showrunner and executive producer of the NBC drama from 2006 to 2010, remembered Panettiere as “singularly talented” as an actor and “levelheaded beyond her years as a person.” Kring recalled how Panettiere could cry intensely through 12 consecutive takes before immediately returning to texting friends or laughing with castmates between scenes. “She had a deep understanding of human nature that belied her age,” Kring wrote. He said the distinction between Panettiere and her character became increasingly blurred, adding that Heroes was successful from the start and Panettiere was unquestionably its breakout star. “I will remember her as a kind and gentle person who was always a joy and an inspiration to work with,” Kring wrote. Panettiere would have turned 37 on Friday.
Hamburger Hill director John Irvin has died at the age of 86. The three-time BAFTA-nominated Brit led a career that spanned five decades across a broad range of works, from TV to miniseries and action flicks on the big screen. His producer Claire Evans told the Guardian that he died “peacefully at home” last week, on August 11, although no cause of death has been made public. Making his name in Hollywood in 1980, he directed The Dogs of War, starring Christopher Walken, but is perhaps best known for the 1979 adaptation of John le Carré’s Tinker Tailor, Soldier, Spy, starring Star Wars royalty Alec Guinness. It earned BAFTA and Emmy nominations, while Guinness once praised Irvin as “a director with balls behind the camera!” Irvin’s 1987 Vietnam War film Hamburger Hill was seen as one of the most realistic depictions of the conflict. Life almost imitated art when, after making a documentary about the civil war in North Yemen, the British intelligence service, MI6, approached him. It never materialized, however, with Irvin saying in a 2021 interview, “I was far too left-wing, for a start, but was anti-apartheid, anti-war, anti-nuclear. They were probably well aware of my left-wing activities, so I was certainly not involved in any hanky-panky.” He is survived by three children and two grandchildren.