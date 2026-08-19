Bear Mauls Man in Shock Laundry Room Attack

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended from the sport after testing positive for cocaine, with the 31-year-old admitting Wednesday that he made a “huge mistake.” The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced that the former Wimbledon finalist tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, in a sample collected in June during an ATP 250 event in Mallorca. A World Anti-Doping Agency lab confirmed the presence of the banned stimulant on July 17, and Kyrgios has been suspended from tennis since Aug. 4. “I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it,” Kyrgios said in a statement on Instagram. Kyrgios, whose singles ranking peaked at No. 13 in 2016, apologized, saying injuries had taken a heavy physical and mental toll. “My body hasn’t been able to do what my mind expects it to do and coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined,” he said, adding that he has at times felt “helpless and alone.” Kyrgios said he would step away from social media and public life for 28 days to “focus on getting myself right.” He asked for privacy and added: “I’ll do the work and come back better.”
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- 1Tennis Star Tests Positive for CocaineFAULTThe former Wimbledon finalist admitted making a “huge mistake.”
- 2Bear Mauls Man in Shock Laundry Room AttackOH SHEET!The female black bear and her cubs have not been found.
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- 3‘Heroes’ Creator Pays Tribute to Star, 36, After Shock Death'SINGULARLY TALENTED'The actress was found unresponsive at a South Carolina apartment over the weekend.
- 4‘Hamburger Hill’ Director Dies at 86LEGEND GONEHis career spanned five decades.
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- 5Disney Star Reveals He Bombed Audition for Blockbuster FilmBURNIN’ UPThe Jonas Brother revealed he had sought a role in a major Disney flick.
- 6Grammy-Nominated Rocker Dead at 77LEGENDARY CAREERThe 80s legend was a part of the Hall of Fame rock band for more than 50 years.
- 7Jeanie Buss Fights Siblings Over Lakers SaleFAMILY FEUDThe Buss family’s trust owns 17.8 percent of the Lakers, and Jeanie says the family did not agree to the sale.
- 8Emma Thompson’s Actress Mother Dies at 94‘SUPREMELY PEACEFULLY’Her last screen appearance was in 2020.
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- 9Teacher Says 8-Foot Snake Blamed for School Fire Is InnocentJUSTICE FOR NANNERLife science teacher Brittany Jacobs says Nanner was simply trying to escape the fire, which had already started.
- 10ESPN Founder Dead After Battling Severe Health ConditionVISIONARYBill Rasmussen came up with the business idea while stuck in traffic with his son.
Bear Mauls Man in Shock Laundry Room Attack
A female black bear attacked a man as he was headed out of a Colorado apartment building’s laundry room. Wildlife officials said they responded to the incident in Eagle-Vail, about 100 miles west of Denver, on Monday. The bear left a scratch on the man’s arm, and he also tripped while trying to escape, injuring his foot. A family member later took him to a medical clinic. He was released after receiving treatment and is understood to have returned home to recover. “The incident serves as a reminder that bears are active, and severe drought conditions have driven increased wildlife activity in popular areas,” local wildlife officials said. They added that they tried to capture both the bear and her cubs but were unable to, and believe the group may have since been scared off by another, larger male bear in the same area. Officials have since placed bear traps in the neighborhood as a precaution.
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By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.
Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.
Metabolism Ignite is the weight-management component of the duo. Its formula combines ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. Meanwhile, Metabolism Cleanse approaches metabolism from a different angle. The 10-day program is formulated to support healthy liver function and digestion, helping create a healthier foundation for the metabolism functions the body already performs on its own.
If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.
Tim Kring, the creator of the sci-fi ensemble series Heroes, paid an emotional tribute to Hayden Panettiere after the actress’s death at age 36. Panettiere, who shot to fame in the TV show playing cheerleader Claire Bennet, was found unresponsive in a South Carolina apartment over the weekend. Her death remains under investigation. An autopsy found no signs of trauma and police reported no signs of foul play. In an essay for Variety, Kring, who created and served as showrunner and executive producer of the NBC drama from 2006 to 2010, remembered Panettiere as “singularly talented” as an actor and “levelheaded beyond her years as a person.” Kring recalled how Panettiere could cry intensely through 12 consecutive takes before immediately returning to texting friends or laughing with castmates between scenes. “She had a deep understanding of human nature that belied her age,” Kring wrote. He said the distinction between Panettiere and her character became increasingly blurred, adding that Heroes was successful from the start and Panettiere was unquestionably its breakout star. “I will remember her as a kind and gentle person who was always a joy and an inspiration to work with,” Kring wrote. Panettiere would have turned 37 on Friday.
Hamburger Hill director John Irvin has died at the age of 86. The three-time BAFTA-nominated Brit led a career that spanned five decades across a broad range of works, from TV to miniseries and action flicks on the big screen. His producer Claire Evans told the Guardian that he died “peacefully at home” last week, on August 11, although no cause of death has been made public. Making his name in Hollywood in 1980, he directed The Dogs of War, starring Christopher Walken, but is perhaps best known for the 1979 adaptation of John le Carré’s Tinker Tailor, Soldier, Spy, starring Star Wars royalty Alec Guinness. It earned BAFTA and Emmy nominations, while Guinness once praised Irvin as “a director with balls behind the camera!” Irvin’s 1987 Vietnam War film Hamburger Hill was seen as one of the most realistic depictions of the conflict. Life almost imitated art when, after making a documentary about the civil war in North Yemen, the British intelligence service, MI6, approached him. It never materialized, however, with Irvin saying in a 2021 interview, “I was far too left-wing, for a start, but was anti-apartheid, anti-war, anti-nuclear. They were probably well aware of my left-wing activities, so I was certainly not involved in any hanky-panky.” He is survived by three children and two grandchildren.
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If you ask any dentist, they’ll undoubtedly tell you that flossing is one of the most important things you can do for your oral hygiene. Aside from helping keep cavity-causing plaque and bacteria in check (and your breath fresher), regular flossing has also been associated with benefits that extend beyond your mouth, including supporting overall gum and cardiovascular health. While traditional string floss certainly gets the job done, water flossing offers extra perks, especially for those with sensitive gums, braces, or dental work, or anyone who finds conventional flossing a chore. The pressurized stream of water can reach between teeth and along the gumline, flushing out stubborn food particles and debris without the occasional gum irritation (and bleeding) that can come with string floss.
One of the bestselling water flossers on the market is AquaSonic’s Aqua Flosser, a compact, cordless model that has earned an impressive near-five-star rating backed by more than 22,000 reviews. The handheld device uses a controlled, pressurized stream of water to help wash away plaque, food particles, and bacteria from those hard-to-reach areas. In addition to being gentle on gums, the Aqua Flosser is cordless and ergonomically designed, making it easy to maneuver around your mouth without being tethered to your bathroom counter. And, according to thousands of reviewers, it’s considerably easier to use than conventional string floss, which may be its biggest selling point for anyone whose flossing habit is admittedly less than consistent. Right now, you can score a whopping 40 percent off the top-rated dental tool on Amazon, making it an especially good time to upgrade your oral care routine... or finally become the daily flosser you keep telling your dentist you are.
Disney’s Frozen might have had a different star voicing its male lead if Nick Jonas hadn’t botched his audition. Camp Rock’s Nick Jonas explained on Tuesday’s episode of the Hey Jonas! podcast, hosted by him and his brothers, Joe and Kevin, that he threw his hat in the ring for the role of Kristoff in the hit 2013 animated movie. “I went in for Kristoff,” he told guests Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Josh Gad, who had voiced the roles of Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, respectively. “I went in, and they said, ‘OK, what are you going to be singing today?’ I said, ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ They said, ‘What do you mean you don’t know?’ They’re like, ‘Do you have your sheet music?’ And I said, ‘No, no one told me I had...’ and so I just said, ‘Can you play something from,’ I don’t know what I said, some musical theater song. And I bombed the audition. It was terrible.” Jonathan Groff got the role of Kristoff, whom Nick said he loved. “But I do think it would have been better to cast me,” he joked.
Frank Beard, the drummer of Hall of Fame rock band ZZ Top, has died at 77. The Grammy-nominated rockstar died on Monday in hospice in his Texas home surrounded by family, according to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner. His cause of death was not released. The band’s founding member Billy F. Gibbons confirmed his death in a statement, saying, “Today, Elwood and I lost a great friend and collaborator. The world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas.” ZZ Top previously canceled a show on August 5 because of Beard’s health and has since canceled shows scheduled for Tuesday in Salt Lake City and Wednesday in Colorado Springs. They plan to continue the tour in their bandmate’s honor over the weekend at Austin City Limits, one of Beard’s favorite venues. “The band of which he was part for six decades is going to keep on keeping on as he had wished,” Gibbons concluded. The band formed in 1969 and kept its original members until 2021, when bassist Dusty Hill died. Over their 52-year stretch, ZZ Top released 15 studio albums and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
Mark Walter suddenly decided to sell his majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers less than a year after purchasing majority ownership in the team. Jeanie Buss is fighting the deal. The Buss family’s trust owns 17.8 percent of the Lakers, and Jeanie’s lawyer says the family did not agree to the selling of the team to Bob Iger and Joshua Kushner, and any vote suggesting the Buss family is selling “would be and is void.” Previous reporting suggested the Buss family had agreed to sell its shares, which would oust Jeanie from her current role as team governor. The siblings seeking the sale contend that four of the trust’s six beneficiaries approved it, enough for the measure to pass. In response, Jeanie’s lawyers argue in a letter: “No sale of the … 17.8 percent ownership interest in the Los Angeles Lakers, Inc. can be effectuated without approval by the current co-trustees, i.e., Jeanie, Janie and Joey Buss,” they write. If the sale is approved, it will be the highest price ever paid for an American sports team.
Acclaimed actor Phyllida Law, the mother of actors Emma and Sophie Thompson, has died at 94. Law died “supremely peacefully at home, surrounded by all of her family,” her longtime manager, Jacky Leggo, said. Born in Glasgow in 1932, Law initially enrolled at the Bristol Old Vic theater school hoping to become a stage designer, before discovering a love of acting she described as a “happy mistake.” Her career would span eight decades across stage, television, and film. She appeared opposite Alec Guinness in A Voyage Round My Father and later took roles in films including Much Ado About Nothing, Emma, The Time Machine, Miss Potter, and Albert Nobbs. Law frequently worked alongside her daughters, appearing with Emma in Peter’s Friends, The Winter Guest, and Nanny McPhee, and with Sophie in the 1996 adaptation of Emma. Her final screen appearance was in the 2020 film Then Came You. Law was awarded an OBE in 2014 for services to drama and charity. She is survived by Emma and Sophie.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
An 8-foot python has been accused of starting a fire at a Virginia middle school, but the snake’s owner insists it escaped after the blaze began. Firefighters responded to Forest Middle School in Bedford County just before 1 a.m. on Thursday and found smoke and water pouring from the second floor. Inside a classroom, crews discovered the 8-foot-long python, named Nanner, hiding beneath a desk. The Fire Marshal’s Office said investigators believe Nanner escaped its enclosure and knocked over a heat lamp, sparking the fire. “The snake contributed to starting the fire,” the fire marshal told WDBJ. “However, I don’t think there was any maliciousness involved on the snake’s side.” Life science teacher Brittany Jacobs disputed that account, saying Nanner broke free to escape the heat after the fire started. “She pushed on the screen so hard to get out that she bent the metal locks,” Jacobs wrote on Facebook. “She left the room because it was so hot in there.” Jacobs said she was “devastated” after losing 18 years of teaching materials. Eight classrooms suffered water damage, and a tortoise was killed in the fire. Jacobs has since removed all animals from her classroom.
ESPN founder Bill Rasmussen died on Tuesday at the age of 93 after battling Parkinson’s disease. Rasmussen founded ESPN with his son Scott in 1979, creating one of the biggest sports media networks. The idea began in 1978, shortly after Rasmussen was fired as communications director for the New England Whalers. While stuck in traffic with his son, he suggested creating a television network devoted entirely to sports. With financial backing from Getty Oil and deals with the NCAA and Anheuser-Busch, ESPN launched in 1.4 million homes on September 7, 1979. Its first program was SportsCenter, hosted by Lee Leonard and George Grande. “Bill was a remarkable man—a visionary and an innovator who conceived the idea of a network entirely devoted to sports,” ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said. Rasmussen served as ESPN’s first president and was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2025. He is survived by three children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. His wife of 56 years, Lois, died in 2011.