Comedians Marc Maron and Tim Heidecker ripped Joe Rogan—and his “boring” podcast—for “flip flopping” on Donald Trump.

“There’s something annoying about his show that you can’t put your finger on,” Heidecker told Maron on his WTF podcast Monday, as he discussed his own parodies of Rogan and similar comics.

“We put our finger on it, you know, and said, this is what’s annoying about it,” Heidecker said. “It wasn’t even political... It was just like, how boring it is and how going in circles you end up going.”

Maron added that Rogan and friends spend his show “skirting around an issue that you don’t understand with information that you don’t understand either.”

What’s worse, Maron added, is that “the authoritarian administration and the fascist cultural apparatus, through the Christians, they’re making policy built on the back of this anti-woke thing. All these comics who were like it was really about language and their own victimization that they saw, which wasn’t real… they are tethered to political policies that are really killing people and damaging lives and infringing on the freedom of people and their rights.”

Joe Rogan endorsed Donald Trump, who had appeared on his podcast, on the eve of the 2024 election. He has since has slammed the scope of the president’s immigration crackdown. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Maron has been vocal about highlighting the role that comics played in getting Donald Trump elected the second time—with particular emphasis on Rogan, whose success he’s said he blames himself for—at least in part due to his own role pioneering the podcast format. The comedian will end his podcast after 16 years this fall.

Rogan’s even more popular podcast hosted Trump in the eleventh hour of the 2024 election, after which Rogan, who had feigned neutrality throughout the campaign while also supporting MAGA ideas on his show, endorsed the now president. Since Trump took office, however, Rogan has expressed dissatisfaction with several of the administration’s moves, like deporting non-violent immigrants or revealing more information about convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Joe’s kind of changing his tune now—but the thing is, he did what he did,” Maron said Monday. Heidecker added, “How convenient.”

Trump officials are considering appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast to manage the fallout from the Ghislaine Maxwell interview tapes debacle, according to CNN. SYFY/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

“You’re an adult and there are consequences for getting that involved,” Heidecker went on, “To the point where you had the guy on the show and endorsed him explicitly to your audience.” Rogan and other comics—like Tim Dillon or Andrew Schulz—who egged on Trump’s win and are now turning on him, are nothing more than “flip floppers,” he declared.

Maron replied, “You guys started this anti-woke s--t and everybody was upset about pronouns and not being able to say ‘r----d.’ But now they have policy built around this and there’s real-world consequences for everybody.”

Rogan had indeed hailed the “return” of the disability slur on his show in April as a “great culture victory.” He insisted last month, however, that he and his comic friends “are not anti-woke.”

Critics who call him and his Trump-supporting buds “anti-woke” are jealous, Rogan explained. “When there’s a walled garden, there’s a bunch of people that are doing really well together and they’re hanging out together and they have fun and you’re not in that group, you start getting mad at that and you find reasons why that’s bad because you know, you want something like that in your life, which we all do.”

Maron and Heidecker are “glad” these comics are now making their gripes with Trump known, at least.

“I guess we should be glad that they’re saying something,” Heidecker said.

Maron concluded, “I guess so… You got your little rise to power, but, you know, now you’re on the hook.”

