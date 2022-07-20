Woman With Doctorate Pretended to Be Medical Doctor to Write 1,200 Fake COVID Exemptions
DO NO HARM
A woman in Australia who pretended to be a medical doctor, in order to write thousands of exemptions for people to avoid COVID-19 tests, vaccines, and face has been hit with a $25,000 fine. Maria Carmela Pau pleaded guilty Wednesday to fraudulently posing as a physician in a scheme that allowed her to make more than $120,000. In total, Pau handed out more than 1,200 notes claiming exemptions from COVID restrictions, charging clients for each certificate. In court in Queensland, Pau’s attorney explained that she held a Ph.D. in professional studies and was entitled to call herself a doctor. The court also heard that Pau remained opposed to COVID health advice and urged people to “end the tyranny” of pandemic restrictions. “This was a lady motivated solely by trying to help people who may well have been desperate,” her lawyer argued. “She was motivated by good intentions.” But the judge ruled that Pau “turned a blind eye” to the safety of her community and instead “went off on her own crusade.”