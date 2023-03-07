Marianne Williamson’s Aura Disturbed by Biden Press Secretary’s Joke
CRYSTALIZED DRAMA
Crystal balls are no laughing matter, according to presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson. A day after President Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre drew laughs with a crystal ball jab at the self-help guru’s long-shot presidential bid, Williamson is sending that energy right back. “I have made it clear in interview after interview that the president is a nice man and I have no interest in taking potshots,” Williamson said in a (seemingly ASMR) video statement. “But apparently, the White House—or at least as expressed by Karine—doesn’t share my commitment to the high ground.” Williamson went on to say “this path is … not good for America” or the Democratic Party, and she hopes Jean-Pierre and other White House representatives can rise above petty drama. “I hope we will stop that kind of nonsense,” she added. “It’s not good for any of us.”