First Suspect Charged in Miami for Haitian President’s Assassination
A suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was arrested on Tuesday morning in Miami. Mario Antonio Palacios was initially detained in Jamaica and ordered back to his home country of Colombia but he instead agreed to fly to Miami, where he was apprehended by U.S. officials on Tuesday. He is the first suspect to be criminally charged in the shocking murder. Palacios faces charges of conspiracy to “kidnap and kill a foreign leader” for his alleged role in the assassination, which was executed in July by an orchestrated group of ex-military and police officers who descended on the president’s home.