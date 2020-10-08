White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Broke Virus Rules to Throw 70-Person Wedding, Says Report
ONE RULE FOR THEM
Back in May, Georgia state orders and city of Atlanta guidelines banned gatherings of more than 10 people to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as new cases piled up. But, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows decided that was the perfect time to gather 70 people together indoors to throw an extravagant wedding for his daughter. The wedding reportedly took place on May 31 at the Biltmore Ballrooms in the city, and guests included Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. Photos seen by the AJC show a wedding party of 11 bridesmaids and eight groomsmen, who enjoyed a live band followed by a three-course sit-down dinner. Meadows didn’t respond to the newspaper’s questions about why he decided to go ahead with the event despite the rules.