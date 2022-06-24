Married Kansas Teachers Charged for Sexually Abusing Underage Student
Two former teachers, who are married, have been charged in Kansas for having an unlawful “sexual relationship” with their students. Allan Sylvester, 51, and Deborah Sylvester, 55, have been slapped with felony charges for unlawful sexual relations with someone younger than 18 but older than 16, Pottawatomie County Attorney Sherri Schuck said. In May, Allen Sylvester was charged with the same crime, along with sexual exploitation of a child and electronic solicitation in Wabaunsee County. Though the case is separate, the Wamego Times reports that the alleged victim is the same person. Both teachers resigned on May 31 after being put on administrative leave. Deborah Sylvester surrendered to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office Wednesday and was released on a $10,000 bond. Schuck told People they could each spend anywhere between 31 to 136 months in prison depending on prior criminal history.