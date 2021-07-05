California Statue of Martin Luther King Jr. Defaced With Swastikas
The Long Beach Police Department says it has opened a hate crime investigation after a statue of Martin Luther King Jr. was vandalized with hate symbols over the weekend. A photo posted online shows the statue of Dr. King defaced with a swastika and SS bolts. Mayor Robert Garcia told members of the California community that police are working to find those responsible. “Our MLK statue is a symbol of hope and justice for the community,” he said in a tweet. “This hate and desecration has no place in our city.” In response to the vandalism, a local group called AOC7 Neighborhood Group, hosted a rally to peacefully protest the act, with members of the small crowd holding signs that read “No Room for Hate in Long Beach” and “White Silence Is Violence.”