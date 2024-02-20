Wife of Assassinated Haiti President Indicted in His Killing
PLOT TWIST
Martine Moïse, the wife of assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, has been charged alongside 50 other people in the killing of her late husband. According to an indictment by Judge Walther Voltaire, Mrs. Moïse is accused of being an accomplice in the Haitian leader’s 2021 murder, though she is not charged with planning the killing in which she was also seriously injured. The indictment instead says she made statements contradicted by other witnesses. Additionally, one of the key defendants in the case claims that Mrs. Moïse had been plotting with others to take over the presidency. A lawyer for Mrs. Moïse denied the accusations, saying “she was a victim, just like her children that were there, and her husband.” Since the president’s assassination, Haiti has essentially been leaderless, and gangs have largely seized control of the country’s capital. The country, meanwhile, does not have a current president or any other elected national officials.