Alleged Killer Posted Facebook Pic of Outfit Worn During Murder: Cops
NOT THE SHARPEST
A Trenton, New Jersey man inadvertently helped the police identify him as the alleged killer of a 30-year-old man... by being an outfit repeater. Matthew Tanner, who goes by “John Wick (Skippa)” on Facebook, wore a black shirt, pants, and white reflective shoes the night he murdered Daquan Basnight in early August, police allege. The next day, Tanner posted a photo on Facebook, wearing the exact same outfit, homicide detective Shawn Bruton said.
High-quality CCTV at New Home Liquors—the crime scene—along with the (accidental) receipts Tanner, 36, provided led to a murder charge. Court records did not disclose a motive for the gruesome killing but said Tanner allegedly shot Basnight multiple times in a back alley until he slumped on the ground. Tanner watched over Basnight’s body for a couple of minutes before heading back home, the docs say.