McCain to Return to Congress for Health-Care Vote

John McCain will return to Congress on Tuesday for a vote on the Senate’s yet-to-be-announced health-care policy, the Arizona Republican’s office said in a statement Monday night. McCain was recently announced to have brain cancer, and is on medical leave recovering from a tumor removal this month. His vote is critical for GOP senators hoping to move forward with the still-unidentified health-care overhaul bill. “Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran, and North Korea.”