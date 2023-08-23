McCarthy to Biden: Give Us Your Bank Statements or We’ll Impeach You
COOPERATE... OR ELSE!
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave President Joe Biden an ultimatum on Tuesday: turn over his family’s bank and credit card statements, or else House Republicans will launch an impeachment inquiry against him. “If [the Bidens] provide us the documents, there wouldn’t be a need for an impeachment inquiry,” McCarthy said during an interview with Fox Business Network on Tuesday. “But if they withhold the documents and fight like they have now to not provide to the American public what they deserve to know, we will move forward with impeachment inquiry when we come back into session.” McCarthy didn’t specify which members of the Biden family he wanted statements from, but his demand comes just weeks after raising some severe—and as yet unfounded—accusations against them. He told Sean Hannity in July that the Bidens were paid off by foreign companies and that his son, Hunter Biden, was treated “differently” by the Justice Department in its tax and gun crime case against the first son.